Congress appoints Somendra Nath Mitra as West Bengal unit president replacing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Somendra Nath Mitra as the president of the party's West Bengal unit, replacing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, according to a party statement.

In a major shake-up of the Congress' West Bengal unit ahead of 2019 polls, Chowdhury has been named chairman of the party's campaign committee in the state. Pradeep Bhattacharya has been named chairman of the party's coordination committee in the state.

Gandhi also named four working presidents of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee - Sankar Malakar, Nepal Mahato, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury and Deepa Dasmunsi.

Abhijeet Mukherjee has been appointed chairman of the manifesto committee, and Amitabha Chakraborty named as chairperson outreach and communication. Subhankar Sarkar and Santosh Pathak have been named conveners of the coordination committee and manifesto committee respectively.