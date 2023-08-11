Congress again protest in Parliament, this time over suspension of Adhir Ranjan, says MP expelled on 'flimsy ground'
On Thursday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was expelled from the Lok Sabha for “deliberate and repeated misconduct” while the Privileges Committee has been notified of the situation
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge objected to the suspension of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over ‘misconduct’, saying that he was suspended on “flimsy ground.”
“He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said ‘Nirav Modi’. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?” he asked.
#WATCH | LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue of the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; says, “…He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said ‘Nirav Modi’. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?…” pic.twitter.com/La3xjqHpcD
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023
“This House having taken serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report,” he said.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged from the proceedings.
