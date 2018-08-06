You are here:
Congress accuses Maharashtra govt of politicising Maratha protests, hopes Devendra Fadnavis will 'walk the talk' on 16% quota promise

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 07:42:19 IST

Mumbai: The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of trying to "politicise" the Maratha quota protests.

Hours after the chief minister announced that the Constitutional obligations to grant quota would be completed by November this year, state unit Congress president Ashok Chavan said he hoped Devendra Fadnavis walk the talk.

File image of Ashok Chavan. Reuters

"It's the government, and not the Opposition, which is politicising the quota agitation. We hope Fadnavis will walk the talk," Chavan said in a statement.

He said the Congress had repeatedly appealed to agitators against resorting to violence and destructing public property.

Chavan appealed to the Maratha youth to desist from extreme steps like committing suicide for the quota demand.

The Maratha community has been demanding 16 percent reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category.

The stir took a violent turn following the death of a youth on 23 July and since then it has seen arson and stone-pelting in several districts of the state.


