'Congress a key conspirator in the Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma gang': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that had Stalin made remarks about any other religion, Congress would have not used 'freedom of speech as a veil'
Taking potshots at Congress for protecting DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin after his comments on Sanatan Dharma created a stir, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that had the leader made remarks about any other religion, Congress would have not used “freedom of speech as a veil.”
“Rather than taking action against their alliance partners for anti-Hindu statements, Congress is seeking refuge behind the veil of ‘Freedom of Speech’,” Sarma said on X, formerly Twitter.
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 4, 2023
The chief minister added, “Had the said leader made a comment on eradicating Islam or Christianity or any other religion, would Congress have brushed aside the issue as ‘freedom of speech’? In fact, it is now clear that Congress is a key conspirator in the ‘Annihilation of Sanatan Dharma’ gang.”
What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say?
Udhayanidhi Stalin, who serves as a Tamil Nadu minister, on Saturday, made a controversial statement on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ saying that it is incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be “eliminated.”
He drew a parallel between Sanatan Dharma and vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, which has led to strong criticism from BJP leaders.
“Sanatan is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed,” Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.
