Conflict being created in society on regional lines to fetch votes, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said an atmosphere of conflict is being created in the society to divide voters on the lines of caste or religion to fetch votes.

"I have worked under JP Narayan and VP Singh. I learnt to work hard from them. I don't care who will vote for me or not. But an atmosphere of conflict is being created in the society to divide voters on caste or religious lines in order to fetch votes," Kumar said.

"I don't care for votes but certainly take care of the voters irrespective of whether he or she would vote for me," the CM said while addressing a function in Patna to observe the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister VP Singh.

Kumar also took exception to the kind of language in use on social media.

"A large number of people use social media platform to use such language. How can it be a social media which is so unsocial, as there is no personal interaction at all?"

He said some people try to create conflict in the society, but they must remember that it would not take them towards the solution of problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan hailed Bihar government's liquor prohibition decision, saying it has changed the atmosphere in villages.

Paswan also said the issue of social justice has nothing to do with an individual or caste.

He also showered praises on VP Singh, saying the former PM sacrificed his position for a social cause.

"He could have continued as PM for another 5-10 years and there was no challenge before him at all, but he sacrificed power for the downtrodden. He is a source of inspiration," Paswan added.