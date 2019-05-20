Confident of non-BJP govt at Centre, Chandrababu Naidu rejects exit polls results, says they have failed to catch people's 'pulse'

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that exit polls have failed to catch the people's pulse.

"Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the people's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances. While undoubtedly TDP government will be formed in Andhra Pradesh, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP government at the Centre," tweeted Naidu. In his subsequent tweet, he reiterated his demand to the ECI to count VVPATs in at least 50 percent of polling stations.

"We reiterate our demand to the ECI to count VVPATs in at least 50 percent of polling stations. VVPATs should be counted in 5 polling stations in each Assembly Constituency at the beginning of the counting process. In case of discrepancy, all VVPATs of Assembly Constituency shall be counted," he tweeted. Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

CNN News 18-IPSOS exit poll gave the BJP and its allies the highest number of 336 seats with the saffron party on its own getting 276 seats, four more than it had won in the 2014 elections. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is projected to get 82 seats of which the Congress will get 46, two more than it bagged in the last elections. ABP-Nielsen poll projected 267 for the NDA, 127 for the UPA and 148 for 'Others'. Of the 'Others', the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh is getting an estimated 50 seats.

Times Now-VMR projected 306 seats for the BJP and its allies, while Republic TV-C-Voter put it at one seat less. In the Times Now poll, the UPA, including the Congress and its allies have been projected to get 132 seats, while 'Others' are likely to secure 104 seats. The halfway mark in the Lok Sabha is 272. In the Republic TV-C-Voter, the UPA has been projected to get 124 while 'Others' are projected to get 113 seats. Of this, BSP-SP-RLD alliance is slated to get 26 seats out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2014 general elections, the NDA got 341 seats of which BJP alone accounted for 282 seats. The UPA had 60 seats of which 44 were won by the Congress.

