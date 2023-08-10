'Condolences on cremating UPA; you are trying to make an EV out of junk car': PM tears into Opposition Unity

Commenting on the Opposition’s sudden change of name, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they cremated UPA in their last meeting that was held in Bengaluru.

“I convey my condolences to the Opposition as you cremated UPA in Bengaluru. I got late in this since you were also celebrating- trying to show a condemned car as EV, painting an old house, plastering a Kandahar,” he said while slamming the Opposition during the no-trust debate on Thursday.

He added, “Ghamandiya gathbandhan hai India gathbandhan nahi aur iski baarat mein sab dulha banana chahte hain (It is an arrogant alliance, not India alliance and everyone wants to join it).”

The Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on 26 July which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This is the second time PM Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

Replying to the no-confidence motion, he asserted that the opposition’s move is auspicious for his government as he expressed confidence that the BJP and its allies will break old records to retain power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Modi attacked the opposition parties for not letting discussion take place on a number of bills related to the country’s development, saying they have shown that ‘dal’ (party) is bigger than ‘desh’ (country) for them.

“You have betrayed people,” he said.

He further said that “if Congress says that everything will happen on its own, it means Congress has neither policy nor intention or vision or understanding of the global economic system or India’s economic world’s strength.”

He added, “Vipaksh ke logon ko ek secret vardaan mila hua hai ki jiska bhi yeh log bura chahenge uska bhala hi hoga.’ One such example is standing before you. ’20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya..”