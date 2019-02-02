Budget 2019
Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi in Patna for 'hurting religious sentiments' after posters depict him as Lord Ram

Politics Asian News International Feb 02, 2019 12:24:12 IST

Patna: Unidentified persons on Friday vandalised posters depicting Congress president Rahul Gandhi as Lord Rama, which were put up at various places in Bihar's Patna.

File image of a poster depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram. ANI

A few days ago, these posters were put up in Patna, showing Rahul Gandhi as the living embodiment of Lord Rama. Along with Rahul, the posters also featured the photographs of prominent Congress leaders, including former UPA chief Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Targeting the ruling government, the text on the posters read "Ve Ram naam japte rahen, tum ban kar Ram jiyo re" (Let them chant the name of Ram while you live and act as Lord Ram).

Following the development, a complaint was filed at Patna civil court against Rahul, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and four others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by putting up posters depicting the Congress president as Lord Ram.

The ruling JD(U) and BJP in Bihar criticised the Congress for putting up such posters, calling it a "cheap political stunt".

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address Congress' 'Jan Akanksha rally' in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 12:24:12 IST

