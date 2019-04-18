Complaint against Sadhvi Pragya Singh's candidature for LS polls seeks disqualification based on 'misrepresentation' of health condition

A complaint was filed on Thursday with the Election Commission against the candidature of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal.

The complaint sought that Pragya be debarred from the polls as she is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. BJP announced its decision on Thursday to field her from the Bhopal constituency against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, inviting widespread criticism.

Tehseen Poonawalla, who filed the complaint, said on Twitter that Pragya should not be allowed to contest polls on the same grounds applicable to Hardik Patel, who is an accused in a rioting and arson case during the 2015 Patidar agitation. “

“If Hardik Patel can be barred, even Sadhvi Pragya must be prevented from contesting. This is the duty of the Election Commission. We cannot have two rules. Moreover, by stating this is a dharam yudh, Sadhvi Pragya has violated the MCC. She was granted bail because she was unwell,” Poonawalla tweeted.

“Her (Pragya's) medical reports which were submitted in Court exhibited said that she is suffering from breast cancer and is infirm, that she cannot walk without support. Nonetheless, she is now contesting elections. This is clearly indicated misrepresentation and forged ground of her bail, (sic)” his complaint reads.

I have filed a complaint with the #ElectionCommission to not allow #SadhviPragyaSinghThakur ji from contesting the #LokSabhaElections2019 as she is a terror accused. Hardik Patel a riot accused was also prevented by the EC.

I state: I am not a member of any political party 1n pic.twitter.com/JfaaOH82E2 — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) April 18, 2019

Sadhvi Pragya faces charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, but charges against her under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) have been dropped by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She was granted bail in 2017 on health grounds.

Another application against the Lok Sabha ticket given to Pragya was filed by the father of a Malegaon blast victim. The application questioned her candidature citing her health, which was one of the reasons in her bail application, according to ANI.

