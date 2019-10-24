Colaba Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mumbadevi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name—Colaba

Constituency Number—187

District Name—Mumbai City

Total Electors—265319

Female Electors— 111053

Male Electors— 154266

Third Gender— 0

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, BJP's Raj K.Purohit won this seat with 52,608 votes against Shiv Sena's Pandurang Ganpat Sakpal who received 28,821 votes. In 2009, Congress candidate Annie Shekhar won with 39,779 votes against current MLA's 31,722 votes. The former MLA Annie Shekhar had also defeated Shiv Sena candidate Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar in 2004 elections.

In 2019, Ashok Arjunrao Alias Bhai Jagtap of Congress, Arjun Ganpat Rukhe of BSP, BJP's Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar will challenge each other for the seat.

