Clashes at Amit Shah's Kolkata roadshow: BJP urges Election Commission to bar Mamata Banerjee from campaigning

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India to bar West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the last and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections alleging a breakdown of constitutional machinery on the state.

A BJP delegation met the ECI in connection with the clashes that took place during the massive roadshow conducted by party president Amit Shah in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The BJP delegation comprised Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anil Baluni, GVL Narasimha Rao, among others.

Naqvi after meeting the poll-body told reporters that the party has urged the ECI to pass an order for the immediate arrest of history-sheeters in the state.

"We demanded from the EC that disturbing elements and history-sheeters be arrested immediately, central forces' flag march be conducted and CM Mamata Banerjee be barred from campaigning for instigating her supporters," Naqvi said.

This came after clashes broke out today (Tuesday) evening at the mega roadshow of Shah in Kolkata resulting in utter chaos after sticks were hurled at his convoy and police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Clashes broke out reportedly after some miscreants started throwing sticks at the convoy in which Shah was travelling in.

The incident took place on College Street in Kolkata when allegedly some TMC supporters began sloganeering and the furious BJP supporters responded by pelting stones and sticks at the university gates, resulting in chaos and mayhem.

Visuals from the scene showed a fire outside the university gates.

Security forces later got down to control the situation as everything happened in a fraction of second near the Calcutta University. A statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised at Vidyasagar College in the clashes.

BJP supporters chanted "Jai Shri Ram" as activists dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman walked along with 'gada' (mace), not often seen on the streets of the metropolis where a distinct Bengali culture exists. There were Sikh men dancing to Bhangra beats.

Many in the crowd carried BJP flags. Amit Shah's rally comes days before the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Nine seats are all set to go for polls in West Bengal on 19 May. The result will be announced on 23 May.

