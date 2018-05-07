CJI impeachment row: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi says Congress' petition in SC is ploy to remain in news

New Delhi: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said the Congress approaching the Supreme Court, challenging the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by the Rajya Sabha chairman on the ground that there was "no proved misbehaviour", was a "deceptive methodology" to constantly remain in news. She said there was no merit in the case because the decision of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu was based on facts, which could not be disputed.

The BJP leader said the move was "more of a battle of perceptions being fought through media than facts".

"There is no merit in the case because the decision of the vice president is based on facts that cannot be disputed. His discretion cannot be questioned. The petition itself uses words like maybe, likely and appears to be unsure of its contents. This is only a gimmick," she said.

The New Delhi MP alleged that the Congress wanted to use the media to constantly remain in the news and the petition only cast aspersions, adding that there was no petition pending before Parliament.

"This is a deceptive methodology adopted by the opposition, because neither the facts, nor the law is on their side," Lekhi said, adding that there was "no case" as the "petition has not given even a single instance to support their contention".

Pratap Singh Bajwa and Amee Harshadray Yajnik, the Congress's Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab and Gujarat respectively, have moved the petition in the apex court.