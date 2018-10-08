Civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir LATEST updates: As per figures provided by Chief Election Officer, Jammu Municipal Corporation area recorded 61.92 percent polling, while MC Khour witnessed the highest polling (89 percent) in Jammu district.

According to figures released at 3 pm, there was a total voter turnout of 2.96 percent in the Bandipora municipal committee. Kupwara saw higher polling figures, with 33.6 percent voters casting their ballot.

Till 1 pm, Budgam recorded a meagre 6.1 percent turnout and still remained higher than Bandipore and Baramulla which recorded 2.5 percent and 3.7 percent respectively. Kargil witnessed a 73.6 percent with Poonch, Rajouri, Leh and Jammu recorded a decent 63.5 percent, 67.6 percent, 44.2 percent and 43.4 percent respectively.

An official said 4,000 votes out of 80,000 had been polled in the Kashmir Valley till 11 am. In the three Srinagar municipal corporation wards of Humhama, Bagh-e-Mehtab and Hamdania colony, 1,001 votes were polled till 11.30 am.

Brisk voting was seen in almost all the wards in Jammu region with Rajouri registering the highest votes on Monday while Srinagar in the Valley saw the lowest as a shutdown-call led to subdued polling in the municipal elections that are taking place after 13 years in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to official numbers, till 1 pm Kargil recorded 73 percent voter turnout, Rajouri was at 74.47 percent; Leh at 55 percent and Kupwara district at 26 percernt. Meanwhile, taking a dig at National Conference and PDP for boycotting the ongoing municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Conference chairman and Handwara MLA Sajad Gani lone, who is also a former minister, dared NC and PDP to boycott elections the way his party has been boycotting elections for twenty five years.

With polling in only 4 wards, Anantnag witnessed least voter turnout of 5 percent till 11 am. Bandipora, which has 23 polling stations and 16 wards going to polls, witnessed an abysmal 2 percent turnout followed by Baramulla and Budgam at 3 percent. Baramulla has 35 polling stations and 15 wards are going to polls.

According to official records, Rajouri witnessed highest voter turnout in 59 wards with 55% turnout till 11 am. Poonch, Jammu and Kargil followed with 47%, 34% and 33% respectively. With polling in only 4 wards, Anantnag witnessed least voter turnout of 5 percent till 11 am. Bandipora, which has 23 polling stations and 16 wards going to polls, witnessed an abysmal 2 percent turnout followed by Baramulla and Budgam at 3 percent.

Till 11 am, voter percentage in Jammu district was 33.2 percent. Meanwhile, Muzaffar Ahmed Sheikh, presiding Officer polling station 20 (Segment 13 -Kaloosa) has placed under suspension for allowing a woman to accompany another voter up to voting compartment.

Polling booth for Bemina district of Srinagar has been held in Budgam's Hamdania Colony. 344 out of 4,136 votes have been polled for Ward No. 17 of Bemina.

At least 60 candidates of the BJP have won their seats unopposed, and a majority of them fall in the volatile region of south Kashmir where, out of 20 municipalities in five districts, only are up for polls. The municipalities likely to be headed by BJP candidates are Devsar, Qazigund, Pahalgam, and Ashmuqam in south Kashmir, and Shopian and Sopore towns of north Kashmir.

More than a 1,000 people turned up to cast the vote in the border district of Kupwara in the first three hours of voting during the local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir, said that the response of voters to the elections was good. Officials said adequate security has been put in place and no untoward incident was reported.

Contrary to the Kashmir valley, where voters have shied away from coming to the polling booths, enthusiasm is being witnessed among the electorate in Jammu where long queues of voters are being witnessed since morning.

Due to security reasons, mobile internet services have been suspended by the local administration in the South Kashmir region and some areas of North Kashmir but there is no formal order yet. In other parts of the valley, the internet speed has been reduced to 2G.

There has been a delay in voting in four polling stations in Jammu due to technical issues. The EVM's are being replaced.

Voting has begun in the 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first of four-phase elections. As many as 584 polling stations will be set up in Jammu for the first phase of the four-phased local body elections which will start today, officials have said. A total of 4,42,159 electorate will vote to elect their representatives among 743 candidates at 584 polling stations including 505 polling stations for municipal corporation Jammu and 79 for municipal committees, district election officer, Ramesh Kumar told reporters in Jammu.

Shaleen Kabra, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, said voting will start at 7 am and end at 4.00 pm. Of the total, 150 polling stations have been designated in Kashmir division and 670 in Jammu division. "In Kashmir division, 138 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive while in Jammu division 52 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive. A total of 78 candidates have already been elected unopposed, Kabra said.

While 447 candidates are in the fray for the 75 wards of municipal corporation Jammu, 296 candidates are trying their luck in the 79 wards of seven municipal committees. A total of 422 wards spread over various districts of Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls in the first phase.

Kumar said the district administration Jammu has made foolproof security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls. Adequate security would be deployed at the identified hypersensitive and sensitive polling stations, he said, adding that micro observers have also been appointed to monitor 46 hyper-sensitive polling stations. The voting will be from 7 am to 4 pm, he said.

For the first time, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the polls, for which proper training has been imparted to the polling staff. Kumar, who is also the district development commissioner, said a joint control room of police and civil administration has been set up for the smooth flow of election related information.

He said the administration has declared October 8 as a holiday in the poll bound areas to ensure maximum voter turnout. Earlier, the DEO reviewed the arrangements by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the elections in a meeting.

A detailed discussion was held on various issues pertaining to enforcement of model code of conduct, functioning of zonal and sectoral magistrates and observers, deployment of manpower and election material for polling stations. Transport management, dispatch of polling parties, communication plans, collection centre, counting plan and poll day arrangements, communication plan and monitoring besides security arrangements and maintaining law order also came up for detailed discussion during the meeting, an official spokesman said.