Civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir LATEST updates: Five BJP candidates were declared elected in the absence of any opponent in the municipal elections from the volatile region of south Kashmir. According to BJP leaders, the party's candidates won uncontested two seats of Achabal, two seats of Kulgam and one seat of Devsar municipal committees. With the region reeling under protests and militants threatening to carry out attacks on those who participate in the elections, no other party or independent candidate had filed nomination papers from these wards.
Due to security reasons, mobile internet services have been suspended by the local administration in the South Kashmir region and some areas of North Kashmir but there is no formal order yet. In other parts of the valley, the internet speed has been reduced to 2G.
There has been a delay in voting in four polling stations in Jammu due to technical issues. The EVM's are being replaced.
Voting has begun in the 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first of four-phase elections. As many as 584 polling stations will be set up in Jammu for the first phase of the four-phased local body elections which will start today, officials have said. A total of 4,42,159 electorate will vote to elect their representatives among 743 candidates at 584 polling stations including 505 polling stations for municipal corporation Jammu and 79 for municipal committees, district election officer, Ramesh Kumar told reporters in Jammu.
Shaleen Kabra, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, said voting will start at 7 am and end at 4.00 pm. Of the total, 150 polling stations have been designated in Kashmir division and 670 in Jammu division. "In Kashmir division, 138 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive while in Jammu division 52 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive. A total of 78 candidates have already been elected unopposed, Kabra said.
While 447 candidates are in the fray for the 75 wards of municipal corporation Jammu, 296 candidates are trying their luck in the 79 wards of seven municipal committees. A total of 422 wards spread over various districts of Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls in the first phase.
Kumar said the district administration Jammu has made foolproof security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls. Adequate security would be deployed at the identified hypersensitive and sensitive polling stations, he said, adding that micro observers have also been appointed to monitor 46 hyper-sensitive polling stations. The voting will be from 7 am to 4 pm, he said.
For the first time, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the polls, for which proper training has been imparted to the polling staff. Kumar, who is also the district development commissioner, said a joint control room of police and civil administration has been set up for the smooth flow of election related information.
He said the administration has declared October 8 as a holiday in the poll bound areas to ensure maximum voter turnout. Earlier, the DEO reviewed the arrangements by the district administration for the smooth conduct of the elections in a meeting.
A detailed discussion was held on various issues pertaining to enforcement of model code of conduct, functioning of zonal and sectoral magistrates and observers, deployment of manpower and election material for polling stations. Transport management, dispatch of polling parties, communication plans, collection centre, counting plan and poll day arrangements, communication plan and monitoring besides security arrangements and maintaining law order also came up for detailed discussion during the meeting, an official spokesman said.
Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 09:43 AM
Highlights
In Kashmir division, 158 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, 52 in Jammu
For the first phase, 78 candidates have already been elected unopposed out of which 69 are from the valley. Polling began at 7 am this morning and would end at 4 pm, officials said. “150 polling stations have been designated for voting in Kashmir division and 670 in Jammu division. In Kashmir division, 138 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive while in Jammu Division, 52 polling stations have been categorised hypersensitive,” the officials said. “The total electorate for the first phase is 58,6064,” the official told PTI.
Candidates from Srinagar had withdrawn their nomination after members of National Conference were killed last week
At least 15 candidates withdrew from the local body polls after two workers of the National Conference were shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar last week. There were a total of 23 nomination withdrawals in Srinagar. For the 25 wards in the Srinagar municipal corporation, 146 people had filed nomination papers, The Indian Express reported.
BJP candidates won uncontested in five seats in the south Kashmir region
Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Kashmir
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters
EVMs being replaced in four polling stations in Jammu
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
Amid hightened security, first phase of polling begins
Urban local body elections have begun in Jammu and Kashmir amid heightened security. Two major political parties — PDP and NC — have boycotted the polls. Militants have issued threats and separatists have also asked people to stay away from the electoral exercise.
The voting started from 7 am and is scheduled up to 4pm. 820 polling stations across the state will go for polling today. 670 polling booths are in Jammu division and 150 are in restive Kashmir.
Today is the first phase of the four-phased civic body election.
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters
Voters clueless about first phase voting schedule, candidates
The first phase of urban local body (ULB) polls begin in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, but many are "clueless" about the exercise with most of them complaining about not knowing their candidates or even when to vote.
Voting underway in Gandhi Nagar's Ward no 2, in Jammu district
Voting begins in 11 districts
Voting began in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the first of the four phases of urban local body elections. As many as 584 polling stations will be set up in Jammu for the first phase of the four-phased local body elections.
09:43 (IST)
Enthusiasm seen among voters in Jammu
Contrary to the Kashmir valley, where voters have shied away from coming to the polling booths, enthusiasm is being witnessed among the electorate in Jammu where long queues of voters are being witnessed since morning.
Jatinder Jamwal, 101Reporters
09:39 (IST)
In Kashmir division, 158 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, 52 in Jammu
09:32 (IST)
Polling underway in Budgam's lone ward, 12 votes polled till 9 am
Amidst complete shutdown and strict security measures, 12 votes were polled in central Kashmir's Budgam district where polling is underway in the lone ward among 72 wards. There would be no polling in Budgam's 71 Wards, as candidates have won unopposed or wards did not find any candidate.
The voting for ward 5- Bazar Mohallah began from 7 am and in first two hours of polling, 12 votes were polled. Bazar Mohalla which falls in Budgam municipal committee, has 642 eligible voters including 329 females. The contest in Budgam is between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.
Abid Hussain, 101Reporters
09:22 (IST)
Killing of NC members broke normalcy in Srinagar
The biggest reason why Srinagarites had stood up against militant threats and people’s anger against the political climate in the state was due to the fact that the capital city had witnessed a semblance of normalcy for some years now in terms of militant violence, which remains concentrated in the southern and northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir. This played a major role in mobilising candidates for the local body polls. However, the latest killings of National Conference members broke the peace that prevailed in Srinagar.
09:13 (IST)
1,204 candidates in fray for 321 municipal wards in Phase 1 of ULB elections
According to Jammu and Kasmir’s chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra, 1,204 candidates are in the fray for 321 municipal wards (in Phase-I), including 83 in the Kashmir division and 238 in the Jammu division.
As per the officials, no candidate is contesting from for 23 wards in Jammu and Kashmir, and hence no voting will take place for them. Only one candidate each had filed nomination for 78 wards, paving way for their unopposed victory.
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters
09:10 (IST)
Candidates from Srinagar had withdrawn their nomination after members of National Conference were killed last week
09:06 (IST)
BJP candidates won uncontested in five seats in the south Kashmir region
09:00 (IST)
Voters line up in Goarakh Nagar to cast their votes
Gorakh Nagar in Jammu also saw voters turning up to cast their vote amid heavy security deployment.
08:35 (IST)
Voting underway in Rajouri district
Voters queue outside a polling booth in Rajouri to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections.
08:27 (IST)
Jammu DC urges people to exercise their democratic right
Ramesh Kumar said that all the security arrangements are in place in the valley for the elections.
08:23 (IST)
Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Kashmir
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters
08:15 (IST)
Voter turnout low in Jammu
People stand in a queue to vote in one of the polling stations at Gandhi Nagar in Jammu. The voter turnout has been low so far.
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
08:11 (IST)
EVMs being replaced in four polling stations in Jammu
Gursimran Singh, 101Reporters
08:00 (IST)
Amid hightened security, first phase of polling begins
Aakash Hassan, 101Reporters
07:59 (IST)
Voters clueless about first phase voting schedule, candidates
07:56 (IST)
Voting underway in Gandhi Nagar's Ward no 2, in Jammu district
07:49 (IST)
Voting begins in 11 districts
