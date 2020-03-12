Citing lack of welcome by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Congress hits out at BJP for humiliating 'maharaja'

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday took a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia, who broke ranks with the party and joined BJP on Wednesday, by pointing out that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah had not even put out as much a tweet to welcome him in the party, and construed it as "humiliation" for the maharaja.

"Not even a tweet by Narendra Modi ji or Amit Shah ji to welcome Scindia ji! Modiji, Shah ji, at least do not do it so soon! It has not even been 24 hours yet and you guys have already started humiliating him...!" Madya Pradesh Congress tweeted in Hindi.

नरेंद्र मोदी जी या अमित शाह जी द्वारा सिंधिया जी के स्वागत में एक ट्वीट तक नहीं..! मोदी/शाह जी,

—कम से कम इतनी जल्दी तो ऐसा मत करो !

अभी तो 24 घंटे भी नहीं हुये और आप लोगों ने अपमानित करना शुरू भी कर दिया..! महाराज हैं ! वही महाराज जिनके इतिहास का ज़िक्र शिवराज जी खूब करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/nGM64j0dV5 — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 12, 2020

Taking a jibe at Scindia, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior who ended his 18-year-long association with the Congress party on a bitter note, the state Congress said, "He is a maharaja, the one whose history is often mentioned by Shivraj ji (former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan)."

On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Shah and Modi. Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on 13 March.

He is slated to arrive in Bhopal today.

