You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Citing BJP's 'single-largest party' claim in Karnataka, Congress to push for govt formation in Manipur, Meghalaya

Politics IANS May 17, 2018 21:00:57 IST

Imphal: The Congress leaders in Meghalaya and Manipur said on Thursday that they will stake a claim for the formation of governments in the two states since the party had emerged as the single-largest party in the recent elections.

Congress flags

Representational image. PTI

The Congress leaders said that since the BJP which had become the single largest party in Karnataka was allowed to form the government the same should not be denied to the Congress.

In Meghalaya, the National People's Party had bagged 19 seats in the 60 member House and the Congress had secured 21 seats but was denied the chance to form the government in February.

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh told IANS that he will stake claim to form the Congress government.

In Meghalaya, the Congress had secured 28 seats while the BJP got just 21 in the March 2017 elections.

He said that this chance cannot be denied to the party since the BJP was given a chance to form the government after denying the same to the Congress and JD-S combined which command a majority in the southern state.

Follow LIVE updates of the Karnataka Election Result here


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 21:00 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores