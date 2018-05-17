Citing BJP's 'single-largest party' claim in Karnataka, Congress to push for govt formation in Manipur, Meghalaya

Imphal: The Congress leaders in Meghalaya and Manipur said on Thursday that they will stake a claim for the formation of governments in the two states since the party had emerged as the single-largest party in the recent elections.

The Congress leaders said that since the BJP which had become the single largest party in Karnataka was allowed to form the government the same should not be denied to the Congress.

In Meghalaya, the National People's Party had bagged 19 seats in the 60 member House and the Congress had secured 21 seats but was denied the chance to form the government in February.

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh told IANS that he will stake claim to form the Congress government.

In Meghalaya, the Congress had secured 28 seats while the BJP got just 21 in the March 2017 elections.

He said that this chance cannot be denied to the party since the BJP was given a chance to form the government after denying the same to the Congress and JD-S combined which command a majority in the southern state.

Follow LIVE updates of the Karnataka Election Result here