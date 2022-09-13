Bihar Agriculture Minister S Singh on Sunday said that there is not a single wing in his department that does not indulge in corrupt practices and termed himself 'choron ka sardar' as he heads the department.

New Delhi: In an embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government, Bihar Agriculture Minister S Singh on Sunday said that there is not a single wing in his department that does not indulge in corrupt practices and termed himself ‘choron ka sardar’ as he heads the department.

Sudhakar Singh, the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, was speaking in Kaimur on Sunday at a felicitation function for him on becoming minister, the video of which has gone viral

“There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) dept that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar (chief)…There are many more people above me,” said the Minister.

#WATCH | There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) dept that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar (chief)…There are many more people above me: Bihar Agriculture Min S Singh, in Kaimur (12.09) (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/p6mNVRgr60 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Sudhakar remarks followed after several farmers at the event raised complaints about corruption.

The Agriculture Minister said he had been raising issues concerning the public, and targeted the bureaucracy for their poor response.

“Officials watch which way politics is turning and decide their allegiance accordingly,” he said.

Sudhakar said that farmers should keep burning effigies of the politicians to keep them on their toes.

“There are others above me. When I speak at Cabinet meetings (about this), they think it is my problem. When will you raise your voice? It will be heard,” he said.

In a veiled attack on the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Sudhakar said that he has been asking the government to engage multiple agencies to buy paddy, but there is no reaction.

“I am not talking about bureaucrats but about big politicians. When I talked about setting up mandis to buy grains from farmers, it was not considered either… It seemed the person in front of me had caught a fever.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.