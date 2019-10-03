Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Chopda profile: Predominantly rural, constituency is known to alternate between Shiv Sena, NCP

Chopda Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste category in the Jalgaon district — Chopda and Bhusawal.

Constituency Name – Chopda

Constituency Number – 10

District Name – Jalgaon

Total Electors – 3,07,760

Female Electors –1,49,523

Male Electors –1,58,236

Third Gender –1

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections – Over the last three elections, the Chopda Assembly constituency has been alternating its MLA between NCP and Shiv Sena. If the trend continues, NCP may see a return in the predominantly rural constituency as Sonawane C Baliram of the Shiv Sena had won this seat in the elections of 2014. Baliram had defeated NCP's Patil Madhuri Kishor by a margin of over 12,000 votes. IN 2009, NCP's Jagdishchandra Ramesh Walvi (Jagdishbhau) had won the seat by defeating Shiv Sena leader Salunke Dnyaneshwar Pitambar with a margin of 15,000 (approx) votes. In 2004, it was Shiv Sena's Patil Kailas Gorakh who had defeated NCP's Arunlal Gowardhandas. In the election before that, Govardhandas had defeated Gorakh.

Demographics – 81.93 percent of the total population lives in rural areas, while 18.07 percent live in urban areas in Chopda.