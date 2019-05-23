Co-presented by


Chittoor Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 01:48:54 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND P. Ramachandran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A. Hemanth 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
MDPP Pallipattu Abhinav Vishnu 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP N. Reddeppa 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Jayaram Duggani 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Naramalli Sivaprasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP C. Punyamurthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Cheemala Rangappa 0 Votes 0% Votes

Chittoor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 1,451,851 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 597,153

Male electors: 595,000

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies:  Nagari (SC), Chittoor, Puthalapattu (SC), Chandragiri, Kuppam, Palamaner, Gangadhara Nellore

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Chittoor has been loyal to the TDP over the last four elections. Since 2009, Naramalli Sivaprasad has been the MP from the region.

Demographics: Chittoor is a TDP stronghold and has been so since 1996. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu hails from this district. His party hopes to retain hold over the constituency but is likely to face tough competition from YSRC.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 01:48:54 IST

