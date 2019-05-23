Chittoor Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates

Chittoor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 1,451,851 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 597,153

Male electors: 595,000

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Nagari (SC), Chittoor, Puthalapattu (SC), Chandragiri, Kuppam, Palamaner, Gangadhara Nellore

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Chittoor has been loyal to the TDP over the last four elections. Since 2009, Naramalli Sivaprasad has been the MP from the region.

Demographics: Chittoor is a TDP stronghold and has been so since 1996. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu hails from this district. His party hopes to retain hold over the constituency but is likely to face tough competition from YSRC.

