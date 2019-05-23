Chitradurga Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: A Narayanaswamy of BJP wins

Chitradurga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total Electors: 16,61,272 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,44,864

Female Electors: 8,16,408

Assembly Constituencies: Molakalmuru (ST), Challakere (ST), Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere (SC), Sira, Pavagada

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, it became a reserved seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shashi Kumar won the seat in 1999 on a JDU ticket. In the 2004 elections, NY Hanumanthappa won the seat as a Congress candidate. In the 2009 elections, Janardhana Swamy of the BJP won the seat. But he lost the seat to BN Chandrappa in the 2014 elections by a margin of over a lakh votes.

Demography: According to news reports, community politics plays a major role in Chitradurga, one of the least developed districts in India. Bhovi and Madiga, the communities belonging to the Scheduled Castes, are dominant in the constituency. Madigas are the biggest community, with over 4 lakh voters in the constituency. The BJP and the JD(S) gave tickets to candidates belonging to Bhovi community in the last Lok Sabha elections. Vokkaligas and Muslims also constitute sizeable section of the population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.