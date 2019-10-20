Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Chiplun profile: Shiv Sena incumbent Chavan Sadanand Narayan defends against NCP's Shekhar Govindrao Nikam

Chiplun Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are no reserved seats under any category in the Ratnagiri district.

Constituency Name—Chiplun

Constituency Number—265

District Name—Ratnagiri

Total Electors—269704

Female Electors—137824

Male Electors—131880

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The current MLA and Shiv Sena candidate Chavan Sadanand Narayan who is serving his second term now came into power after his win in 2009 Assembly polls.

In 2014 elections he won with 75,695 votes against NCP's Shekhar Govindrao Nikam's 69,627 votes.

Likewise in 2009, he defeated another NCP candidate Kadam Rameshbhai Ramchandra with a margin of about 9,000 votes to come into power.

In 2004 elections, NCP's Kadam Rameshbhai won this seat with 53,311 votes against two time MLA Bhaskar Bahurao Jadhav.

In 2019, Chavan Sadanand Narayan will defend his seat against Shekhar Govindrao Nikam of NCP and Sachin Laxman Mohite of BSP.

