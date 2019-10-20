Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Chinchwad profile: BJP's Laxman Jagtap seeks to defend seat, to battle Independent candidate Rahul Kalate

Chinchwad Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Chinchwad

Constituency Number—205

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—516491

Female Electors—241244

Male Electors—275215

Third Gender—32

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, BJP's Jagtap Laxman Pandurang won this seat with 1,23,786 votes against Shiv Sena's Kalate Rahul Tanaji who received 63,489 votes only. In 2009, the sitting MLA stood in elections independently and won against his close competition Appa Alias Shrirang Chandu Barne of Shiv Sena with about 6,000 votes more.

In 2019 elections, BJP's Jagtap Laxman Pandurang will defend his seat against Rajendra Manik Londhe of BSP and independent candidates like Kalate Rahul Tanaji (former candidate of Shiv Sena), Dr. Milindraje Digambar Bhosale, Rajendra Maruti Kate (Patil) among others.

