Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Chimur profile: Congress fields Satish Warjukar against BJP incumbent Bunty Bhangdiya

Chimur Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Chandrapur district — Chandrapur (SC).

Constituency Name—Chimur

Constituency Number—74

District—Chandrapur

Total electors – 277122

Female electors – 136495

Male electors—140625

Third Gender—2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In the 1999 election, Congress candidate Avinash Manohar Warjukar won this seat with 50,254 votes against Independent candidate Dr Rameshkumar Baburaoji Gajbe who netted 49,568 votes. In 2004, Vijay Namdeorao Wadettiwar of Shiv Sena party won this seat with 45,332 votes against Congress candidate Dr Avinash Manohar Warjukar who netted 44,529 votes. In the 2009 election, Wadettiwar contested the election as a Congress candidate and won the seat receiving 89,341 votes against BJP candidate Vasantbhau Narayan Warjurkar who netted only 58,725 votes. In 2014, Banti Bhangdiya of BJP won this seat receiving 87,377 votes against Congress candidate Dr Avinash Manoharrao Warjukar who netted 62,222 votes.

In the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Satish Manohar Warjukar against BJP candidate Bunty Bhangdiya.

Demographics — Chimur is the name of a small town in the district of Chandrapur, and as of 2011, it had a total population of 169,547 people.