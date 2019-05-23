Chikodi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP wins

Chikodi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total Electors: 14,42,296 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,46,113

Female Electors: 6,96,183

Assembly Constituencies: Nippani, Chikkodi–Sadalga, Athni, Kagawad, Kudachi, Raybag, Hukeri, Yemkanmardi

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency became an open seat after 2009. Before that, the seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Ramesh Jigajinagi was elected thrice from this constituency between 1998 and 2004. In 2009 elections, Ramesh Katti retained the seat for the BJP. In 2014 elections, Prakash Hukkeri of the Congress won the seat.

Demography: Part of Belgaum district, which is considered the sugar belt of Karnataka, Chikkodi is dominated by the Lingayats, who constitute 17 percent of the population in the state. According to a report, as per 2014 estimates, there are over 3.8 lakh Lingayat voters in the constituency, along with a sizeable number of Kurubas, Marathas and Muslims.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.