Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BN Bache Gowda of BJP wins

Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 27

Total Electors: 16,58,342 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,43,740

Female Electors: 8,14,602

Assembly Constituencies: Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli (SC), Doddaballapur, Nelamangala

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The Congress has been winning this seat since 1998. In 1998, 1999 and 2004 elections, RL Jalappa won the seat before making way for former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, who continues to represent the constituency.

Demography: According to a Firstpost report in 2014, the caste mix of the constituency makes it prone to polarisation. While backward classes, including SC/STs, constitute around 500,000 voters. Vokkaligas, Karnataka’s second largest community, accounts for 450,000 voters. The Baliliga community, which is dominant in the constituency, makes up 300,000 voters, while minorities number over 200,000. Lingayats, the largest community in the state, have a presence of only 50,000 here.

