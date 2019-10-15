Chikhli Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chikhli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Buldhana district — Mehkar.

Constituency Name – Chikhli

Constituency Number – 23

District Name – Buldhana

Total Electors – 2,94,073

Female Electors – 1,41,761

Male Electors – 1,52,311

Third Gender—1

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2004, Congress candidate Bondre Rahul Siddhvinayak lost to BJP's Khedekar Sau. Rekha Purushottam who won with almost 68,969 votes. In 2009, Bondre Rahul Siddhavinayak took back the seat and won with 76,465 votes. In 2014, Bondre won the elections again, garnering 61,581 votes in all.

In 2019, Bondre from Congress, Shweta Vidyadhar Mahale from Bharatiya Janata Party, and Parveen Bi Sayyed Harun from the Bahujan Samaj Party will be contesting the elections.

Demographics – Chikhli has a total population of 285,321 people. It is a majority rural area. MIDC is located on the Nagpur-Pune highway where several small, middle, and large scale firms for the sectors of automotive, chemical, fibres and plastic, iron casting and others are situated.

