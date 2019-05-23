Chhindwara Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, wins

Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 16

Total Electors: 14,01,277 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,21,482

Female Electors: 6,79,795

Assembly Constituencies: Junnardeo, Amarwara, Churai, Saunsar, Chhindwara, Parasia, Pandhurna

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat is synonymous with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, who has been representing Chhindwara since 1980. The only time the veteran Congressman lost the seat was in 1997 when BJP’s Sundarlal Patwa defeated him in a bypoll.

Demography: While it has never been reserved for the Scheduled Tribes in the last 60 years, Chhindwara is essentially dominated by tribes. Over 30 percent of the population in the constituency belong to the Scheduled Tribes. While Chhindwara is largely rural, it has nevertheless reaped benefits of better infrastructure, which is often dubbed “Chhindwara Model” of development.

