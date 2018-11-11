Chhattisgarh polls: Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of 'glorifying' Maoists as 'revolutionaries' in rally at Bhilai

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday came down heavily on the Congress, accusing them of "shamelessly" glorifying Maoists as "revolutionaries".

Addressing a public rally in Bhilai, Adityanath said: "Naxalism in Chhattisgarh has spread due to Congress. They have made a breeding ground for the Naxals here. The Congress is shamelessly glorifying the Naxals as revolutionaries. Congress' culture is just to promote loot, Naxalism and corruption."

Accusing the Congress of creating obstacles in the path of development, Adityanath chided the party for ignoring national interests. "The Congress always creates obstacles in development. They are the biggest obstacle even in the construction of the Ram Temple. Congress is only interested in vote bank politics and have completely ignored national interests," Adityanath asserted.

The chief minister hailed the Raman Singh-led government in the state, saying that the welfare programmes had benefitted the public who, according to him, were now looking forward to re-elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Criticising the previous Ajit Jogi-led government, Adityanath said: "When they were in power, Congress openly promoted corruption. They never made policies for farmers and the poor. Under Raman Singh and Narendra Modi governments, Chhattisgarh has made great strides. It was earlier known as a bimaru state, but Raman Singh has changed the face of Chhattisgarh. Hospitals, educational institutions and stadiums have been built under him, strengthening the infrastructure of the state. Surplus electricity was also achieved due to Raman Singh's efforts. All such things did not happen during the Congress regime."

On Saturday, while addressing a rally in Lormi, Adityanath said that once the Ram Temple is built in his 'maternal state' Chhattisgarh, it will also be constructed in Ayodhya too.

Claiming that the BJP has been tirelessly working for the rights and welfare of the poor, he had said, "For the first time after independence, a prime minister announced that no poor in India will be without a house by 2022. Had there not been a BJP government at the Centre, people in Chhattisgarh wouldn't have got houses which they are receiving now."

The first phase of the state assembly elections will be held in 18 constituencies across eight districts on Monday, while the remaining 72 constituencies will go to polls on 20 November. The counting of votes will take place on 11 December.