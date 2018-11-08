Chhattisgarh polls: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in state tomorrow; Raman Singh to hold roadshow

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Chhattisgarh on Friday to campaign for the first phase of the Assembly elections in the state.

Modi will address a rally in Bastar district's headquarters, Jagdalpur, while Rahul will tour the state for two days during which he will address five rallies and hold a road show in Chief Minister Raman Singh's constituency, Rajnandgaon.

The prime minister is scheduled to arrive at Raipur airport at 11.20 am Friday and then take a helicopter to Jagdalpur. Following the rally, he will leave for Raipur at 2 pm and then return to Delhi, a state BJP spokesperson said Thursday.

"This will be the prime minister's first election rally for the state Assembly polls. It will add power to the party's campaign," the spokesperson added.

Rahul on Friday will address his first rally in Pakhanjore town of Kanker district at noon, followed by public meetings in Rajnandgaon district's Khairgarh and Dongargarh towns, and a road show in Rajnandgaon, said head of Congress state communication wing Shailesh Nitin Trivedi.

He will put up at Rajnandgaon for the night and on Saturday, will address rallies in Charama (Kanker district) and Kondagaon, Trivedi said, adding that the Congress chief would also chair a meeting of party workers in Jagdalpur.

Raman Singh is also scheduled to hold a road show in Rajnandgaon on Friday evening. He is pitted against the Congress' Karuna Shukla, niece of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The campaigning for the first phase will end on Saturday.

The first phase on 12 November will see 18 seats of eight Naxal-affected districts go to polls. Of these, 12 are Scheduled Tribe seats while one is a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat.

The ruling BJP had lost 12 of the 18 seats in the 2013 Assembly polls.

The remaining 72 constituencies will witness polling on 20 November and counting of votes will be held on 11 December.

A total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the two phased state polls.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP 1 and Independent 1 in the 90-member House.