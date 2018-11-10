Chhattisgarh polls: Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto, lauds Raman Singh govt for 'breaking all records of development'

BJP president Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Saturday released the manifesto for the upcoming polls slated to be held on 12 and 20 November.

Shah, releasing the manifesto entitled 'Sankalp Patra', said the revolution in the state included providing gas connections, electricity, education, employment to the poor and deprived sections of society. "Taking on the Congress' propaganda and working tirelessly for the state's development for the last 15 years is a big challenge. I am confident that the BJP will win a straight fourth term in office," he added.

Raipur: BJP President Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh release manifesto for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/GvTJHo5LCk — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018

Shah also lauded the Raman Singh government for "breaking all records of development" in the last three turns.

"The Congress ruled the country for 55 years, but it is the BJP which is working hard to ensure that the fruits of development reach the last person in the society. The manifesto for the fourth term in office has been prepared by consulting all sections of the society. I assure you that all the promises made will be honoured. Whatever Raman Singh had promised in his earlier manifestos, he has implemented. The BJP, in its fourth term, will be committed to working for the state's development," he said.

Addressing a press conference in Raipur after releasing the manifesto, Shah said, "The BJP government under Chief Minister Raman Singh has contained Naxalism and made the state almost free of it." "A party that feels Naxalism is a medium for revolution cannot do any good for Chhattisgarh," he said, in a subtle dig at the Congress.

Shah was apparently referring to Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar's remarks last week, when the latter had reportedly said Naxals had launched a "revolution" that could not be stopped through guns and the menace should be resolved through talks. State agriculture minister Brijmohan Agrawal, who heads the BJP’s manifesto drafting committee, had on Friday called the manifesto a "game changer," and said that it will put forth the vision for a new Chhattisgarh, which will be among the most developed states of the country by 2025."

Though he had declined to share details of the manifesto, he said it would focus on farmers and youth and has been drafted with guidance from the party’s central leadership, including Shah. "In the last one decade or so, the state has emerged as the rice bowl of the country and farmers’ incomes have jumped manifold. Our aim is that this should continue in the future as well," he said.

Questioned on the delay in releasing the manifesto, Agrawal said the party reached out to the people with various teams travelling to different parts of the state to seek suggestions. It is the BJP’s document of its commitments to the people, he said. In the last 15 years of the BJP government, the party has set up an ecosystem in the state, where social justice and development are complementary to each other, he said. The party will work with the same agenda in the future as well, he added.

Saturday is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polling for 18 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh on Monday. The second phase, for the remaining 72 constituencies, will be held on November 20.

With inputs from PTI