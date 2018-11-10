Chhattisgarh polls: Ajit Jogi releases manifesto on stamp paper, says 'ready to go to jail if promises remain unfulfilled'

Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh has released its manifesto on a stamp paper of Rs 100 two days ahead of the first phase of the state's Assembly elections.

Jogi said that he is ready to go to jail if he does not sign 14 orders mentioned in his "oath letter".

Jogi, releasing his party's manifesto, dismissed the the Congress and BJP manifestos as "mere pieces of paper" and said the two parties had not fulfilled any of their past poll promises.

His 14 orders include radical measures such as 100 percent reservation in government jobs, 90 percent reservation in other jobs, stipends for unemployed graduates and post-graduates, depositing Rs 1 lakh for every daughter born in the state in a joint account she will hold with the district collector and can claim upon turning 18, providing titles for houses and land to rightful owners, slashing GST and other taxes on fuel to half, health insurance up to Rs 7 lakh for state residents and setting up super-speciality hospitals in every district.

The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh has also promised complete prohibition, except in scheduled areas (which have a large tribal community). In an interview to Hindustan Times, Jogi said that with the passage of time, his government (if elected) would try to win over the tribal community as well and impose total prohibition.

While releasing the oath letter, Jogi said that although his legs may be broken, his spirit to serve Chhattisgarh is not. The former state chief minister became paraplegic after a serious road accident in April 2004 during a Lok Sabha election campaign.

With inputs from Suneet Shukla/101Reporters