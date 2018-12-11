Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE updates: Raman Singh resigns as CM, says BJP will perform duties in Opposition now

Chhattisgarh Election Results LATEST updates: Dr Raman Singh has resigned as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Speaking to the media, he said he appreciated the opportunity he had to serve Chhattisgarh for 15 years. "We did the best we could for Chhattisgarh. We tried to bring about a change for the people. As the chief minister, I take moral responsibility for the BJP's loss. I am answerable for this."

"After 15 years of ruling Chhattisgarh, we will now continue to perform our duties as the Opposition," Singh said, adding that they will work for the people of the state however they can.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, who was seen as one of the possible chief ministerial candidates for Chhattisgarh, along with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly TS Singh Deo, said the party high command will decide on who will be the chief minister.

Deo had won the Ambikapur constituency by margin of 33,000 votes, defeated Anurag Singh Deo of BJP. Congress candidate Kawasi Lakhma won by 6790 votes from Konta (ST) seat in naxal-hit Sukma district. He defeated CPI candidate Manish Kunjam.

Baghel arrived at the Congress office in Raipur and congratulated the party cadre on the party's success as per early trends. He said, “People of Chhattisgarh took the fight in their own hands. We are grateful to Rahul Gandhi, we fought for the people. We got more seats than expected, high command will decide who will be the chief minister.”

While the Congress has established a lead in 10 out of 13 key constituencies in the state, the BJP leader and Chief Minister Raman Singh has maintained a lead in his constituency of Rajnandgaon. In Marwahi, former chief minister Ajit Jogi has also established a lead.

Of the 90 Assembly segments in Chhattisgarh, 51 are general, while 10 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities and 29 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

Sanjay Kakade, BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, "I knew we would lose in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh but Madhya Pradesh trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues and name changing became the focus."

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupesh Baghel congratulated party workers for the party's success in the state according to early trends, says, "It's time for change." The party has managed to maintain its lead in 63 seats.

In Naxal-hit Dantewada, the Congress' Devati Karma is trailing behind BJP's Bhima Mandavi by a thin margin of 206 votes. Karma is the widow of Salwa Judum leader Mahendra Karma, who was killed in a Maoist attack in 2013. NOTA is in third position in Dantewada district, with 1,890 votes.

The Congress has turned the tables in BJP’s stronghold of the Raipur division. In Raipur city (North), Kuldeep Juneja of Congress has a comfortable lead of more than 4,000 votes over BJP’s Shri Chand Sundrani.

Kanhaiya Agrawal of Congress is ahead of BJP’s Brijmohan Agarwal by 405 votes in Raipur city (South), while Vikas Upadhyay of Congress is leading Rajesh Munat of BJP by more than 700 votes in Raipur city (West). In Raipur (Gramin), Satyanarayan Sharma of Congress has left BJP’s Nand Kumar Sahu behind by about 650 votes.

Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Congress' TS Singh Deo said that the promise of the loan waiver for farmers would be the priority of the party if it made government in the state. He told NDTV, "Our focus was very clear from the start; we connected with the people based on clear directions from Rahulji, who steered the party in Chhattisgarh."

Deo added that the BSP-Ajit Jogi alliance seemed to have cut into the BJP's vote share from the Scheduled Tribes communities. "I said that Ajit Jogi would cause more damage to the BJP than to the Congress."

The latest figures of the vote share released by the Election Commission of India shows that the Congress is leading with 43.8 percent vote share, while the BJP is trailing at 31.8 percent.

BJP ministers are trailing in the race as veteran BJP leader and sitting home minister Ramsewak Paikra is trailing by 500 votes, Cabinet minister Brijmohan Agarwal is trailing by 3800 votes, PWD Minister Rajesh Munat is trailing by 3300 votes after the second round of counting.

Former chief minister Ajit Jogi and leader of JCC party, the third front in Chhattisgarh said he is happy with the vote share as per early trends.

He said, "We are satisfied with the number of seats we have won so far. We won what we did after campaigning for only two months. We are glad we were able to change the two-party system in Chhattisgarh. People wanted a change in Chhattisgarh and wanted to remove the BJP. They saw the Congress as being able to do this."

Chief Minister Raman Singh has defied the initial scare after the first round of counting, he is now leading by 147 votes over Karuna Shukla in Rajnandgaon.

According to CEO Chhattisgarh, the Congress has claimed 41.56 percent vote share and BJP 27.82 percent vote share until 10.00 am. 26 percent vote share is claimed by independents and the JCC so far while 2 percent votes have gone to NOTA. This shows a significant shift in favour of the Congress from the last assembly polls when it trailed the BJP by 0.75 percent in vote share.

BJP is trailing behind with 21 seats as Congress inches closer to cosolidatibng its victory in Chhattisgarh by securing 51 seats till now. Trends show that Congress is leading in the state with 46 seats so far, the BJP is at 20 seats.

According to the early trends, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla is leading in Chief Minister Raman Singh's constituency, while the three-term chief minister is trailing. Early trends also show that Ajit Jogi's son Amit is leading in the Marwahi constituency in Bilaspur district. However, reports say that the Congress is leading by a tight margin in the state.

State Election Commission has made extensive preparations for counting of votes for 90 assembly constituencies across Chhattisgarh. Section 128 and 144 has been imposed around counting centres to maintain order. Extensive measures have been taken to ensure peaceful counting.

Counting of votes will be conducted on Tuesday for the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, which is being viewed as a prestige battle for three-term chief minister Raman Singh and the Opposition Congress' fight for resurgence.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a fourth straight term in office, the Congress is aiming to stage a comeback after being out of power for 15 years.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in all 27 districts, particularly the Naxal-affected ones. Voting was held in two phases on 12 and 20 November to elect a new 90-member Assembly.

The state had recorded a 76.6 percent voter turnout in the polls.

As many as 5,184 counting personnel and 1,500 micro-observers have been appointed for smooth conduct of the process. In every counting hall, 14 tables will be arranged in rows of seven tables each, apart from separate tables for the returning officer and for counting of postal ballots, he said.

The fate of 1,079 contestants, including Singh, his 11 ministers and state presidents of the BJP and the Congress will be decided on Tuesday. The chief minister was locked in a fight in Rajnandgaon seat against Congress' Karuna Shukla, the niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

This time, the coalition between Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and Communist Party of India (CPI) added another dimension to the poll politics of Chhattisgarh, which has always been dominated by the BJP and the Congress.

Several exit polls have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the big two.

Of the 90 Assembly segments, 51 are for the general category while 10 segments are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.

In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49, the Congress won 39, while one seat each was bagged by the BSP and an Independent.

With inputs from PTI

Follow all the latest updates from the Telangana Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Mizoram Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Chhattisgarh Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Madhya Pradesh Elections here

Follow all the latest updates from the Rajasthan Elections here

Follow Firstpost's coverage of the 2018 Vidhan Sabha Elections here