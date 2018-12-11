Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE updates: 'I knew we would lose in Chhattisgarh,' says BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade as party trails

Chhattisgarh Election Results LATEST updates: Sanjay Kakade, BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, "I knew we would lose in Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh but Madhya Pradesh trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues and name changing became the focus."
Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupesh Baghel congratulated party workers for the party's success in the state according to early trends, says, "It's time for change." The party has managed to maintain its lead in 63 seats.
In Naxal-hit Dantewada, the Congress' Devati Karma is trailing behind BJP's Bhima Mandavi by a thin margin of 206 votes. Karma is the widow of Salwa Judum leader Mahendra Karma, who was killed in a Maoist attack in 2013. NOTA is in third position in Dantewada district, with 1,890 votes.
The Congress has turned the tables in BJP’s stronghold of the Raipur division. In Raipur city (North), Kuldeep Juneja of Congress has a comfortable lead of more than 4,000 votes over BJP’s Shri Chand Sundrani.
Kanhaiya Agrawal of Congress is ahead of BJP’s Brijmohan Agarwal by 405 votes in Raipur city (South), while Vikas Upadhyay of Congress is leading Rajesh Munat of BJP by more than 700 votes in Raipur city (West). In Raipur (Gramin), Satyanarayan Sharma of Congress has left BJP’s Nand Kumar Sahu behind by about 650 votes.
Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Congress' TS Singh Deo said that the promise of the loan waiver for farmers would be the priority of the party if it made government in the state. He told NDTV, "Our focus was very clear from the start; we connected with the people based on clear directions from Rahulji, who steered the party in Chhattisgarh."
Deo added that the BSP-Ajit Jogi alliance seemed to have cut into the BJP's vote share from the Scheduled Tribes communities. "I said that Ajit Jogi would cause more damage to the BJP than to the Congress."
The latest figures of the vote share released by the Election Commission of India shows that the Congress is leading with 43.8 percent vote share, while the BJP is trailing at 31.8 percent.
BJP ministers are trailing in the race as veteran BJP leader and sitting home minister Ramsewak Paikra is trailing by 500 votes, Cabinet minister Brijmohan Agarwal is trailing by 3800 votes, PWD Minister Rajesh Munat is trailing by 3300 votes after the second round of counting.
Former chief minister Ajit Jogi and leader of JCC party, the third front in Chhattisgarh said he is happy with the vote share as per early trends.
He said, "We are satisfied with the number of seats we have won so far. We won what we did after campaigning for only two months. We are glad we were able to change the two-party system in Chhattisgarh. People wanted a change in Chhattisgarh and wanted to remove the BJP. They saw the Congress as being able to do this."
Chief Minister Raman Singh has defied the initial scare after the first round of counting, he is now leading by 147 votes over Karuna Shukla in Rajnandgaon.
According to CEO Chhattisgarh, the Congress has claimed 41.56 percent vote share and BJP 27.82 percent vote share until 10.00 am. 26 percent vote share is claimed by independents and the JCC so far while 2 percent votes have gone to NOTA. This shows a significant shift in favour of the Congress from the last assembly polls when it trailed the BJP by 0.75 percent in vote share.
BJP is trailing behind with 21 seats as Congress inches closer to cosolidatibng its victory in Chhattisgarh by securing 51 seats till now. Trends show that Congress is leading in the state with 46 seats so far, the BJP is at 20 seats.
According to the early trends, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla is leading in Chief Minister Raman Singh's constituency, while the three-term chief minister is trailing. Early trends also show that Ajit Jogi's son Amit is leading in the Marwahi constituency in Bilaspur district. However, reports say that the Congress is leading by a tight margin in the state.
Counting begins in Chhattisgarh and four other states. Early trends show BJP leading in sixteen seats, Congress in six.
State Election Commission has made extensive preparations for counting of votes for 90 assembly constituencies across Chhattisgarh. Section 128 and 144 has been imposed around counting centres to maintain order. Extensive measures have been taken to ensure peaceful counting.
Counting of votes will be conducted on Tuesday for the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, which is being viewed as a prestige battle for three-term chief minister Raman Singh and the Opposition Congress' fight for resurgence.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a fourth straight term in office, the Congress is aiming to stage a comeback after being out of power for 15 years.
Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in all 27 districts, particularly the Naxal-affected ones. Voting was held in two phases on 12 and 20 November to elect a new 90-member Assembly.
The state had recorded a 76.6 percent voter turnout in the polls.
"Counting for all 90 seats would start at 8 am at the 27 district headquarters. All preparations have been completed and a three-layer security has been arranged at each counting centre,"an election official told PTI.
The counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 am and half-an-hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) begins, he said.
As many as 5,184 counting personnel and 1,500 micro-observers have been appointed for smooth conduct of the process, he said.
In every counting hall, 14 tables will be arranged in rows of seven tables each, apart from separate tables for the returning officer and for counting of postal ballots, he said.
The fate of 1,079 contestants, including Singh, his 11 ministers and state presidents of the BJP and the Congress will be decided on Tuesday. The chief minister was locked in a fight in Rajnandgaon seat against Congress' Karuna Shukla, the niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
This time, the coalition between Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and Communist Party of India (CPI) added another dimension to the poll politics of Chhattisgarh, which has always been dominated by the BJP and the Congress.
Several exit polls have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the big two.
Of the 90 Assembly segments, 51 are for the general category while 10 segments are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 for Scheduled Tribes.
In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49, the Congress won 39, while one seat each was bagged by the BSP and an Independent.
With inputs from PTI
Follow all the latest updates from the Telangana Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Mizoram Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Chhattisgarh Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Madhya Pradesh Elections here
Follow all the latest updates from the Rajasthan Elections here
Follow Firstpost's coverage of the 2018 Vidhan Sabha Elections here
Updated Date: Dec 11, 2018 14:57 PM
Highlights
Status of 7 seats under Bilaspur district
Bilaspur (fifth round) Congress is leading by 1,591 votes
Bilha (fifth round) BJP is leading by 7,285 votes
Masturi (sixth round) BJP is leading by 1,127 votes
Takhatpur (third round) Congress is leading by 224 votes
Kota (seventh round) JCC is leading by 5,308 votes
Marwahi (seventh round) JCC is leading by 18,123 votes
Beltara (seventh round) BJP is leading by 561 votes
Input from Hitesh Sharma
Neck-and-neck contest between CPI and Congress in Konta
CPI's Manish Kunjam is facing off with sitting MLA Kawasi Lakhma of the Congress in the Konta Assembly constituency. As of 12.30 pm, Kunjam is ahead by 126 votes.
Konta is one of the seats in insurgency-hit Sukma district.
Congress turns the tables in BJP’s stronghold
In Raipur city (North), Kuldeep Juneja of Congress has a comfortable lead of more than 4,000 votes over BJP’s Shri Chand Sundrani. Kanhaiya Agrawal of Congress is ahead of BJP’s Brijmohan Agarwal by 405 votes in Raipur city (South).
Vikas Upadhyay of Congress is leading Rajesh Munat of BJP by more than 700 votes in Raipur city (West), and in Raipur (Gramin), Satyanarayan Sharma of Congress has left BJP’s Nand Kumar Sahu behind by about 650 votes.
All BJP Cabinet ministers way behind their rivals
While Chief Minister Raman Singh managed to reverse the trend after initially trailing to the Congress, all his cabinet Ministers were way behind their rivals. Currently, BJP candidates are ahead in 24 constituencies.
IANS reported that after the third round of vote count, Congress candidates are ahead of their rivals in at least 58 of the 90 seats in the battle for an Assembly where the half-way mark is 46.
Congress wave sweeping through Chhattisgarh currently
As of 12 pm, Congress has extended its lead to 64 seats out of 90 seats in the state, while the BJP has been limited to 20 seats. Heavyweight ministers are set to lose their seats.
Input by Manmohan Singh
ECI released figures for 77 seats out of 90
According to ECI, of the 77 seats out of 90 for which the status is known yet, Congress leads on 54 seats, BJP on 17, JCC on 4, CPI and Gondvana Gantantra Party on one seat each.
BJP has closed the vote share gap slightly and has tallied 31.8% votes against Congress' 43.8%. JCC has claimed 8.7% votes counted until 11.30 am.
BJP ministers trail in the race
Veteran BJP leader and sitting state home minister Ramsewak Paikra is trailing by 500 votes, Cabinet minister Brijmohan Agarwal is trailing by 3800 votes, state PWD minister Rajesh Munat is trailing by 3300 votes after second round of counting.
Input by Abhishek Tiwari
We are glad we have established a third power in Chhattisgarh, says Ajit Jogi
Former chief minister Ajit Jogi and leader of JCC party, the third front in Chhattisgarh said he is happy with the vote share as per early trends.
He said, "We are satisfied with the number of seats we have won so far. We won what we did after campaigning for only two months. We are glad we were able to change the two-party system in Chhattisgarh. People wanted a change in Chhattisgarh and wanted to remove the BJP. They saw the Congress as being able to do this."
Chief Minister Raman Singh pulls ahead of Karuna Shukla in Rajnandgaon
Raman Singh defies initial scare, extends lead by 147 votes over Karuna Shukla in Rajnandgaon after first round of counting. In the first round of counting, Shukla, former prime minister Atal Bihari niece, was leading in the key constituency.
Singh made his Lok Sabha debut from Rajnandgaon in 1999 after defeating Congress leader Motilal Vohra. During campaigning for the elections, the chief minister assured voters he would turn Rajnandgaon into a "Smart City" and "get prosperity back" in the region.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
CPI candidate Manish Kunjam leads in Konta constituency
Communist Party of India candidate, Manish Kunjam, leads in Konta constituency in Naxal-hit Sukma district by around 900 votes after second round of counting.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
BJP leading in Rampur ST seat in Korba district
Tribal strongman and BJP candidate from the Rampur seat in Korba district, Nankiram Kanwar, leads after the second round of counting.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
In Chitrakot Assembly constituency, Congress leads by 3,509 votes
After the first round for the Chitrakot seat, Deepak Baij of Congress leads with 3,509 votes and Lacchuram Kashyap of BJP trails at 2,136. 551 votes have been counted under NOTA so far.
42 out of 46 postal ballots declared invalid in Konta Assembly constituency
In Sukma district's Konta Assembly constituency, 42 out of 46 postal ballots have been declared invalid. Of the remaining four, two votes each have gone to the Congress and BJP.
However, the BJP candidate in Konta, Dhaniram Barse is leading as per initial trends after the first round of counting. In 2013, Barse was defeated by sitting Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma in the Naxal-affected district.
Inputs by Hitesh Sharma and Rishi Bhatnagar
Early trends show Congress has majority in Chhattisgarh
Reports say that early trends show a majority for Congress in Chhattisgarh, with the party leading in at least 59 constituencies in the state as opposed to the 22 seats that the BJP has a lead in.
Ajit Jogi's daughter-in-law Richa, contesting on BSP ticket, takes lead in Champa district's constituency
Ajit Jogi’s daughter-in-law, Richa Jogi has taken a lead in the Akaltara assembly constituency of Champa district. Contesting on a BSP ticket, as opposed to Jogi's own party JCC, Richa is currently leading by 403 votes.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
Sangeeta Sinha of Congress in leading from Sanjari Balod assembly constituency
Congress' Sangeeta Sinha, contesting in the Sanjari Balod assembly constituency, is leading in the Balod district seat after the first round of counting.
The Sanjari-Balod constituency seat is being held by the Congress party’s Bhaiyyaram Sinha. According to the locals in Mokha village, Bhaiyyaram is accessible. Katendra Sahu says, “Bhaiyyaram Sinha comes to our village often for shows and other occasions. We have spoken to him about the insurance payment problem and he said he would look into it, but nothing has happened after that."
Input from Kishore K Sahu
Congress leading in Keshkal constituency in Bastar district
Sant Netam, former police constable and sitting Congress MLA from Keshkal is leading from the seat in Bastar; BJP’s Harishankar Netam trailing, according to early trends.
Input by Tameshwar Sinha
2261 postal ballots received in Koriya district constituencies
In Koriya, a total of 2261 postal ballots have been received in Baikunthpur, Manendragarh and Bharatpur assembly constituencies.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
Karuna Shukla leading in Rajnandgaon constituency
Early trends show that Congress' Karuna Shukla, niece of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is leading in Rajnandgaon constituency, which is also the seat that Chief Minister Raman Singh is contesting.
The three-term chief minister is currently trailing.
Security personnel deployed in four-layer set up including CRPF and state police personnel
Around 700-750 security personnel have been deployed to secure the counting centres in a four-layer set up, comprising CRPF, Chhattisgarh armed police, Chhattisgarh police, and DRG.
All the people entering inside the counting centres are being allowed to carry only pen and paper as per the guidelines of the EC. All arrangements are in place to ensure fair and peaceful counting process.
Input by Suneet
Counting begins in Kanker
Counting of postal ballots begins for Kanker Assembly seat: Shishupal Shori of the Congress, Hira Markam of BJP and Ramsahay Korram of BSP are in contest for the Kanker seat.
Input by Tameshwar Sinha
Section 128 and 144 imposed in areas of counting centres
State Election Commission has made extensive preparations for counting of votes for 90 assembly constituencies across Chhattisgarh. Section 128 and 144 has been imposed around counting centres to maintain order. Extensive measures have been taken to ensure peaceful counting.
Input by Manmohan Singh
BJP’s vote share was only 0.7 percentage points above the Congress in 2013
In the 2013 elections, the BJP won 49 seats, the Congress 39, while one seat each was bagged by the BSP and an Independent. Of the 90 Assembly segments, 51 are for general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 29 segments for Scheduled Tribes.
Tight race between BJP, Congres, and BSP-Ajit Jogi-CPI alliance
Counting of votes will be held on Tuesday for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, being viewed as a prestige battle for three-term Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP and the opposition Congress' fight for resurgence.
This time, the coalition between Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Communist Party of India (CPI) has added another dimension to the electoral politics of the state which has been dominated by the BJP and the Congress.
14:54 (IST)
The BJP is facing a likely defeat as per initial trends
14:50 (IST)
Saffron party trails with 17 seats, as Congress maintains lead in 67
14:20 (IST)
Status of 7 seats under Bilaspur district
Bilaspur (fifth round) Congress is leading by 1,591 votes
Bilha (fifth round) BJP is leading by 7,285 votes
Masturi (sixth round) BJP is leading by 1,127 votes
Takhatpur (third round) Congress is leading by 224 votes
Kota (seventh round) JCC is leading by 5,308 votes
Marwahi (seventh round) JCC is leading by 18,123 votes
Beltara (seventh round) BJP is leading by 561 votes
Input from Hitesh Sharma
14:09 (IST)
Congress maintains lead of 60 out of 90 seats
14:08 (IST)
Bhupesh Baghel congratulates Congress cadre
Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupesh Baghel congratulates party workers on gaining a comfortable lead, says, "It is time for change."
Input by Hitesh Sharma
13:51 (IST)
Congress' Devati Karma trails behind BJP candidate in Dantewada Assembly seat
In the Dantewada constituency, BJP’s Bhima Mandavi is ahead of Congress’ Devati Karma by a thin margin of 206 votes. NOTA is in third position in Dantewada with 1890 votes.
Karma is the widow of Karma is the widow of Salwa Judum leader Mahendra Karma, who was killed in a Maoist attack in 2013. NOTA is in third position in Dantewada district, with 1,890 votes.
13:41 (IST)
Congress' resurgence in Chhattisgarh
The Congress maintains its lead in the state with a lead in 65 seats, while the BJP trails at 19.
13:36 (IST)
"All MLAs responsible to implement promises made during the election campaign: TS Singh Deo
Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate from Ambikapur TS Singh Deo said victory is sweet but brings along the weight of responsibility. He said, "All elected MLAs will be responsible to implement the promises made during the campaign by the Congress party."
Deo said focusing on issues of farmers, youths and tribal population helped the Congress gain the trust of the electorate. On the question of who will be the chief minister if Congress won in the state, Deo said the Congress legislators’ meeting will decide upon probable names and send them to the high command.
Input by Manish Soni
13:19 (IST)
Neck-and-neck contest between CPI and Congress in Konta
CPI's Manish Kunjam is facing off with sitting MLA Kawasi Lakhma of the Congress in the Konta Assembly constituency. As of 12.30 pm, Kunjam is ahead by 126 votes.
Konta is one of the seats in insurgency-hit Sukma district.
13:10 (IST)
Congress turns the tables in BJP’s stronghold
In Raipur city (North), Kuldeep Juneja of Congress has a comfortable lead of more than 4,000 votes over BJP’s Shri Chand Sundrani. Kanhaiya Agrawal of Congress is ahead of BJP’s Brijmohan Agarwal by 405 votes in Raipur city (South).
Vikas Upadhyay of Congress is leading Rajesh Munat of BJP by more than 700 votes in Raipur city (West), and in Raipur (Gramin), Satyanarayan Sharma of Congress has left BJP’s Nand Kumar Sahu behind by about 650 votes.
13:01 (IST)
Congress workers celebrate as trends show party leading in 67 seats out of 90, and BJP trails with 17
12:54 (IST)
"We connected with the people, said Congress leader TS Singh Deo
Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Congress' TS Singh Deo said that the promise of the loan waiver for farmers would be the priority of the party if it made government in the state. He told NDTV, "Our focus was very clear from the start; we connected with the people based on clear directions from Rahulji, who steered the party in Chhattisgarh."
Deo added that the BSP-Ajit Jogi alliance seemed to have cut into the BJP's vote share from the Scheduled Tribes communities. "I said that Ajit Jogi would cause more damage to the BJP than to the Congress."
12:41 (IST)
Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupesh Baghel reaches counting centre in Durg
Input by Hitesh Sharma
12:38 (IST)
All BJP Cabinet ministers way behind their rivals
While Chief Minister Raman Singh managed to reverse the trend after initially trailing to the Congress, all his cabinet Ministers were way behind their rivals. Currently, BJP candidates are ahead in 24 constituencies.
IANS reported that after the third round of vote count, Congress candidates are ahead of their rivals in at least 58 of the 90 seats in the battle for an Assembly where the half-way mark is 46.
12:26 (IST)
Congress wave sweeping through Chhattisgarh currently
As of 12 pm, Congress has extended its lead to 64 seats out of 90 seats in the state, while the BJP has been limited to 20 seats. Heavyweight ministers are set to lose their seats.
Input by Manmohan Singh
12:18 (IST)
ECI released figures for 77 seats out of 90
According to ECI, of the 77 seats out of 90 for which the status is known yet, Congress leads on 54 seats, BJP on 17, JCC on 4, CPI and Gondvana Gantantra Party on one seat each.
BJP has closed the vote share gap slightly and has tallied 31.8% votes against Congress' 43.8%. JCC has claimed 8.7% votes counted until 11.30 am.
12:15 (IST)
ECI figures show vastly higher vote share for the Congress
Image credit: ECI official website
12:01 (IST)
Congress ahead of BJP in Durg city constituency in the district
Arun Vohra of the Congress is ahead of Chandrika Chandrakar of BJP by 2,918 votes in Durg City Assembly constituency.
11:46 (IST)
"It's a very close fight," said Saroj Pandey, BJP national general secretary and Durg MP
Pandey said, "We can't say anything after only 1st round of counting. We hope to form the government in Chhattisgarh. It's a very close fight."
Congress had pulled ahead of the BJP in Durg's Bhilai Nagar constituency.
11:35 (IST)
Reports say farmers, tribals, and OBCs are moving away from the BJP
The farmer community's contention with the state administration has steadily been becoming louder, especially in the run-up to the election. Across Bastar, Kanker, and Rajnandgaon districts, farmers are struggling with inadequate MSP on paddy, non-payment of the promised bonus of Rs 300 per quintal and of the amount assured as crop insurance.
11:28 (IST)
Congress extends lead in key constituency Bhilai Nagar in Durg district
Congress races ahead in Bhilai Nagar constituency in Durg, while the BJP is left with a lead only in Vaishali Nagar constituency after the second round of counting. Durg has six assembly constituencies. (Hitesh Sharma/101Reporters)
Bhilai Nagar, the city is known for its steel and chemical industry and the Bhilai Steel Plant, is a key constituency is the stronghold of the Chhattisgarh Mukti Morcha (CMM), which was founded by labour leader Shankar Guha Niyogi in 1986 to fight for the rights of miners and factory workers in Bhilai's Dilla Rajhara, where the Bhilai Steel Plant's captive mines are located.
Bhilai has been the face of friction on labour issues between activists and the Chhattisgarh government for years. Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj has worked with the CMM for several decades and enjoys support from this city. With her arrest by the BJP-ruled Centre in August, Bhilai will be a constituency to watch.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
11:13 (IST)
BJP ministers trail in the race
Veteran BJP leader and sitting state home minister Ramsewak Paikra is trailing by 500 votes, Cabinet minister Brijmohan Agarwal is trailing by 3800 votes, state PWD minister Rajesh Munat is trailing by 3300 votes after second round of counting.
Input by Abhishek Tiwari
11:05 (IST)
We are glad we have established a third power in Chhattisgarh, says Ajit Jogi
Former chief minister Ajit Jogi and leader of JCC party, the third front in Chhattisgarh said he is happy with the vote share as per early trends.
He said, "We are satisfied with the number of seats we have won so far. We won what we did after campaigning for only two months. We are glad we were able to change the two-party system in Chhattisgarh. People wanted a change in Chhattisgarh and wanted to remove the BJP. They saw the Congress as being able to do this."
11:00 (IST)
Chief Minister Raman Singh pulls ahead of Karuna Shukla in Rajnandgaon
Raman Singh defies initial scare, extends lead by 147 votes over Karuna Shukla in Rajnandgaon after first round of counting. In the first round of counting, Shukla, former prime minister Atal Bihari niece, was leading in the key constituency.
Singh made his Lok Sabha debut from Rajnandgaon in 1999 after defeating Congress leader Motilal Vohra. During campaigning for the elections, the chief minister assured voters he would turn Rajnandgaon into a "Smart City" and "get prosperity back" in the region.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
10:51 (IST)
CPI candidate Manish Kunjam leads in Konta constituency
Communist Party of India candidate, Manish Kunjam, leads in Konta constituency in Naxal-hit Sukma district by around 900 votes after second round of counting.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
10:49 (IST)
As of 10.25, early trends in the five states look like this:
10:48 (IST)
BJP leading in Rampur ST seat in Korba district
Tribal strongman and BJP candidate from the Rampur seat in Korba district, Nankiram Kanwar, leads after the second round of counting.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
10:42 (IST)
Close contest in Narayanpur
Chandan Kashyap of Congress is ahead of Kedar Kashyap of BJP by 51 votes. Narayanpur is one of the extremely sensitive constituencies where polling was conducted in first phase.
10:41 (IST)
In Chitrakot Assembly constituency, Congress leads by 3,509 votes
After the first round for the Chitrakot seat, Deepak Baij of Congress leads with 3,509 votes and Lacchuram Kashyap of BJP trails at 2,136. 551 votes have been counted under NOTA so far.
10:36 (IST)
In Marwahi, ECI trends show Ajit Jogi at third position
According to official ECI trends, former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi is at third position at Marwahi. BJP is leading and Congress at second
10:31 (IST)
Congress leading with 41.56 percent vote share
According to CEO Chhattisgarh, the Congress has claimed 41.56 percent vote share and BJP 27.82 percent vote share until 10.00 am. 26 percent vote share is claimed by independents and the JCC so far while 2 percent votes have gone to NOTA.
This shows a significant shift in favour of the Congress from the last assembly polls when it trailed the BJP by 0.75% in vote share.
10:20 (IST)
Visuals of celebrations outside the Congress office in Delhi after initial trends show lead in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh
10:17 (IST)
Initial trends in for all 90 seats in Chhattisgarh
The Congress is leading with 60 seats in the state, while BJP is trailing with 24. Ajit Jogi's JCC and BSP alliance is leading in six seats in the state.
10:07 (IST)
42 out of 46 postal ballots declared invalid in Konta Assembly constituency
In Sukma district's Konta Assembly constituency, 42 out of 46 postal ballots have been declared invalid. Of the remaining four, two votes each have gone to the Congress and BJP.
However, the BJP candidate in Konta, Dhaniram Barse is leading as per initial trends after the first round of counting. In 2013, Barse was defeated by sitting Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma in the Naxal-affected district.
Inputs by Hitesh Sharma and Rishi Bhatnagar
10:02 (IST)
Early trends show Congress has majority in Chhattisgarh
Reports say that early trends show a majority for Congress in Chhattisgarh, with the party leading in at least 59 constituencies in the state as opposed to the 22 seats that the BJP has a lead in.
09:59 (IST)
Ajit Jogi's daughter-in-law Richa, contesting on BSP ticket, takes lead in Champa district's constituency
Ajit Jogi’s daughter-in-law, Richa Jogi has taken a lead in the Akaltara assembly constituency of Champa district. Contesting on a BSP ticket, as opposed to Jogi's own party JCC, Richa is currently leading by 403 votes.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
09:55 (IST)
Congress races ahead of the BJP as per initial trends
As of 9.30 am, Congress leads in 46 seats compared to BJP in 20. Chief Minister Raman Singh is facing a scare in Rajnandgaon as Congress candidate Karuna Shukla takes lead with 150 votes.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
09:44 (IST)
Congress ahead in key constituencies in Bastar district as per initial trends
Bastar will be closely watched to see whether the BJP can recover the seats it lost to the Congress in 2013 — the Congress had won eight of the region's 12 seats in the last elections. Healthcare is a major concern in this tribal-dominated region.
Read the entire report here
09:35 (IST)
Sangeeta Sinha of Congress in leading from Sanjari Balod assembly constituency
Congress' Sangeeta Sinha, contesting in the Sanjari Balod assembly constituency, is leading in the Balod district seat after the first round of counting.
The Sanjari-Balod constituency seat is being held by the Congress party’s Bhaiyyaram Sinha. According to the locals in Mokha village, Bhaiyyaram is accessible. Katendra Sahu says, “Bhaiyyaram Sinha comes to our village often for shows and other occasions. We have spoken to him about the insurance payment problem and he said he would look into it, but nothing has happened after that."
Input from Kishore K Sahu
09:28 (IST)
Congress leading in Keshkal constituency in Bastar district
Sant Netam, former police constable and sitting Congress MLA from Keshkal is leading from the seat in Bastar; BJP’s Harishankar Netam trailing, according to early trends.
Input by Tameshwar Sinha
09:25 (IST)
Congress ahead in 10 seats, according to initial trends
Postal ballots are being counted in the first round at all centres. Congress is ahead, while the BJP is trailing according to initial trends.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
09:23 (IST)
2261 postal ballots received in Koriya district constituencies
In Koriya, a total of 2261 postal ballots have been received in Baikunthpur, Manendragarh and Bharatpur assembly constituencies.
Input by Hitesh Sharma
09:19 (IST)
BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya says BJP will 'definitely' form government in Chhattisgarh
Vijayvargiya said, "We'll definitely form government in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Seeing the early trends coming from Rajasthan, we believe BJP will form a government there as well."
09:13 (IST)
Karuna Shukla leading in Rajnandgaon constituency
Early trends show that Congress' Karuna Shukla, niece of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is leading in Rajnandgaon constituency, which is also the seat that Chief Minister Raman Singh is contesting.
The three-term chief minister is currently trailing.
09:11 (IST)
Ajit Jogi's son Amit leading in Bilaspur's Marwahi constituency
The constituency of Marwahi is part of the Bilaspur district in the state. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. Ajit Jogi's son, Amit, is leading in the constituency according to early trends.
09:01 (IST)
Counting officials being instructed in Jashpur constituency
Govind Ram Bhagat from BJP, Vinay Kumar Bhagat from Congress and Gaganmati Bhagat from BSP are in contest for the Jashpur seat. Samajwadi Party fielded Kripa Shankar Bhagat and Emmanuel Kerketta is fighting on a Republican Party of India ticket.
SP has fielded its candidates on only nine of the 90 seats in the state.
Input by Yogeshwar Thawait
08:46 (IST)
Security personnel deployed in four-layer set up including CRPF and state police personnel
Around 700-750 security personnel have been deployed to secure the counting centres in a four-layer set up, comprising CRPF, Chhattisgarh armed police, Chhattisgarh police, and DRG.
All the people entering inside the counting centres are being allowed to carry only pen and paper as per the guidelines of the EC. All arrangements are in place to ensure fair and peaceful counting process.
Input by Suneet
08:27 (IST)
Counting begins in Kanker
Counting of postal ballots begins for Kanker Assembly seat: Shishupal Shori of the Congress, Hira Markam of BJP and Ramsahay Korram of BSP are in contest for the Kanker seat.
Input by Tameshwar Sinha
08:21 (IST)
Janata Congress Chhattisgarh candidate visits a temple as counting begins
Rajendra Kumar Rai, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh candidate from Balod assembly constituency, reached a temple with his supporters early in the morning to seek blessings from Goddess Ganga before leaving for counting center.
Input by Kishore K Sahu
08:13 (IST)
Counting of postal ballots begins at the counting centre in Koriya.
Agents of all political parties have reached the centre. Bharatpur-Sonhat, Mahendragarh and Baikunthpur are the assembly constituencies in the district.
Input by Chandrakant Pargir