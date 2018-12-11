Chhattisgarh Election Results: Congress ahead in 16 seats, BJP in 4; former CM Ajit Jogi's party leads in two seats

Raipur: The opposition Congress was leading in 16 seats, and the ruling BJP in four constituencies in Chhattisgarh as per early trends, poll officials said

Tuesday.

The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) of former chief minister Ajit Jogi was ahead in two seats in Bilaspur division, they said.

Counting for all the 90 seats started at 8 am at the district headquarters.

The counting of postal ballots was first taken up followed by counting of votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), an election official said.

The Congress was leading in Ramanujganj, Samari, Ambikapur, Katghora, Pali-Tanakhar, Beltara, Saraipali, Basna, Bilaigarh, Baloda bazar, Raipur Rural, Raipur Nagar Uttar, Sanjari balod, Durg rural, Kavardha and Narayanpur seats.

The BJP ahead in Vaishalinagar, Pamgarh, Bilaspur and Rampur seats.

Ajit Jogi was leading in Marwahi seat while his wife Renu Jogi was ahead in Kota constituency, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a fourth straight term in office under the leadership of Chief Minister Raman Singh, while the Congress is aiming to stage a comeback after being in the opposition for 15 years.

The state had recorded 76.60 percent voter turnout.