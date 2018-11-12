Chhattisgarh Election 2018: Take this quiz to test your knowledge of the state as phase one of polls begins today

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls today to elect a new Assembly in the first phase of a battle in which the Congress is desperate to end 15 years of BJP rule.

The election, widely seen as a 'semi-final' ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will also see a formidable third factor in an alliance stitched by Mayawati's BSP with the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress of former chief minister Ajit Jogi and the CPI.

A total of 190 candidates are in the fray in the 18 constituencies spread over eight districts where Maoists have been active for over a quarter century.

Chief Minister Raman Singh is vying for a fourth consecutive term and his main opponent is BJP-turned-Congress leader Karuna Shukla, a niece of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

