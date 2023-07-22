Chhattisgarh Congress survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

The Congress-ruled state of Chattisgarh survived a no-confidence motion moved by the BJP on the last day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly.

The no-trust vote was defeated by a voice vote in the state assembly shortly after 1 am following a 13-hour debate.

Congress has 71 members in the 90-member assembly and BJP has 13 MLAs in the House.

The House witnessed a high-voltage, late-night political chaos after the Opposition in Chattisgarh accused Congress of scams, non-fulfillment of its poll promises and deteriorating law and order situation.

#WATCH छत्तीसगढ़ छोटा राज्य है और सबसे अधिक ED, IT के छापे अगर पड़े हैं तो छत्तीसगढ़ में पड़े हैं। इन छापों का मतलब मुझे जो समझ आ रहा है वह यह है कि वे (केंद्र सरकार) छत्तीसगढ़ की खदानों को अपने मित्रों को देना चहाते हैं: छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल pic.twitter.com/3WbrDkR6YT — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 21, 2023

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Opposition’s chargesheet lacked evidence and facts and that by bringing it up in the House, the BJP gave an opportunity to the government to highlight its achievements in the assembly.

Shortly before CM concluded his speech, the BJP members started sloganeering against the government claiming that it failed to give replies to the opposition’s allegations and walked out from the House.

“Enforcement Directorate has been given enormous powers which are not in the interest of the country. I strongly oppose the move to give powers to ED to probe GST-related cases, Baghel said.

The debate, which began shortly after noon on Friday, saw BJP presenting a chargesheet against the Baghel-ruled government, accusing it of corruption and failure to fulfil poll promises.

The ruling party, meanwhile, staunchly opposed the claims saying that BJP had instead failed to come up with concrete issues to discuss during the session

Initiating the debate, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal hit out at the Congress and said the no-trust motion has been brought as this government had turned “deaf and dumb” and become a “murderer of democracy”.

“The atrocities of the Baghel government on youth were greater than those committed by the British,” he claimed.

He referred to the induction of Mohan Markam into the Baghel-led cabinet after replacing him as Congress’ Chhattisgarh unit chief and the removal of minister Premsai Singh Tekam from the cabinet.

With inputs from PTI