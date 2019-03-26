Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar wants to contest Lok Sabha election against Narendra Modi

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel on Monday expressed his willingness to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nand Kumar Baghel is not a member of any political party.

Addressing reporters outside the Congress headquarters in Raipur, he said, "I want to contest election against Modi. If Congress gives me a ticket, I will contest to defeat him and make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India."

Terming Modi as a "dictator", Nand Kumar said, "He (Modi) has made false promises to the country. Congress should field me against him."

"Congress should not ally with regional parties and if the alliance happens, it should happen only on condition that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister," he added.

Modi is once again set to contest general election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the seat from which he won in 2014 polls.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

