Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Chief Minister Raman Singh announces two-phase BJP campaign for upcoming polls

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday announced a two-phase campaign for the coming Assembly elections.

The campaign, called Vikas Yatra, will roll out on 1 May, he said. Elections are due in the state by year-end.

"The campaign will be held in two phases. While the first phase will be held in May, the second will be held in August," Singh said reporters in Raipur.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of senior party leaders at the state BJP headquarters, attended by Raman Singh, BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh, state BJP chief Dharamlal Kaushik and others.

The BJP has been in power in the state for 15 years.

Singh will undertake an intensive tour of all the districts during the Vikas Yatra.

He also informed reporters about various programmes his government is holding between 14 April and 5 May.

From 18 April 18, 'Swachh Bharat festival' will be celebrated, during which a mega campaign will be launched at the panchayat level in which MPs and local public representatives will take part, he said.

On 20 April, 'Ujjawala Diwas Sammelan' will be held, where eligible persons will be distributed LPG connections and free stoves under the Ujjawala scheme.

On 24 April, Panchayati Raj Sammelan will be held in the state, while on 28 April, Gram Shakti Abhiyaan will be carried out.

On 2 May, Kisan Kalyan Karyashala (farmers' welfare seminar) will be organised at the development block level, where agriculture experts will guide farmers about what they can do to double their income.

As per a directive of the Centre, Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan is being carried out throughout the state from 14 April, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jangla in Bijapur district on Saturday, will continue till 5 May, Singh said.