Chhattisgarh Assembly election phase 2 LIVE updates: Voting begins for 72 seats in 19 districts; 1,079 candidates in fray

Politics FP Staff Nov 20, 2018 08:25:15 IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly election phase 2 LIVE updates: Voting begins for 72 seats in 19 districts; 1,079 candidates in fray
  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:25 (IST)

    NOTA to play spoilsport for political parties? Chattisgarh leads the way in favouring none

    Chhattisgarh was in the news for polling the maximum number of NOTA votes in the 2013 Assembly election, with NOTA even playing spoilsport for candidates on many seats. In 2013, NOTA was at the third position in as many as 35 of the 90 Assembly seats.

    Looking at data of the previous Lok Sabha election, NOTA got a thumping response in the tribal-dominated areas of Chhattisgarh, with the option securing third place in five of 11 such seats. In Maoist-affected Bastar, for instance, 38,772 voters preferred None of the Above - over Aam Aadmi Party candidate Soni Sori, who got only 16,903 votes. Similarly in Kanker, 31,917 voters pressed the NOTA button, and in three-time CM Raman Singh's home district Rajnandgaon, 32,384 people chose NOTA over him.

    Input by Suneet Shukla, 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:21 (IST)

    Six Naxal-affected areas go to polls today

    Naxals carried out an aggressive campaign against the elections in Chhattisgarh with several attacks on security forces and party candidates being reported from the Bastar region ahead of the first phase of polling across 18 sensitive constituencies. Even on the on 12 November, during the first phase of polling, an encounter had broken out in Pamed area of Bijapur district and an IED bomb went off barely a kilometer and a half away from the polling booth in Tumakpal, near Katekalyan area in Dantewada. IED bombs were also found near polling booths and diffused successfully in Konta and Bijapur.

    Among the Naxal-affected districts going to polls in the second phase are Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur, and Balrampur.

    Input by Suneet Shukla, 101Reporters

  • 08:17 (IST)

    19,296 polling booth to see action in second phase; tight security in Naxal-affected areas
     
     
    All arrangements are in place for the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. On Tuesday polling will be held in 72 seats of 19 districts amid tight security as over one lakh police personnel have been deployed for the voting process. The fate of nine ministers, the Assembly speaker will be decided in the polls. 
     
    Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in these seats of central and north Chhattisgarh where as many as 1,079 candidates, including 72 each from the BJP and the Congress, are in fray, an election official told PTI. As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase, the official said. Extra vigil is being maintained in Naxal-affected Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur and Balrampur districts, he said.
     
     
    Of the 72 seats, 46 are for the general category, while nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 17 for Scheduled Tribes candidates. Of these seats, the BJP had won 43 seats in the 2013 polls while the Congress had bagged 27. One seat each was won by the BSP and an independent candidate.
     

  • 08:09 (IST)

    Bilaspur division, with 24 Assembly seats, could hold key to deciding the winner
     
     
    The Bilaspur division in Chhattisgarh which has 24 Assembly seats, the highest among the five divisions in the poll-bound state, is expected to play a crucial role in deciding the winner. Located in the centre of the state, the division comprises of five districts — Bilaspur, Mungeli, Korba, Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh.
     
     
     
    In the 2013 polls, the 24 seats in the five districts of Bilaspur saw a close fight with BJP winning 12 seats, Congress 11 and BSP taking away one. However, this time with the BSP tying up with former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), a three-way fight contest between the BJP, Congress and the Jogi-led alliance is being anticipated. While the BSP is contesting 10 of the 24 seats in the division, the JCC(J) has fielded candidates on the rest.
     
     
     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati have all campaigned in the region, in a reflection of its significance.

  • 07:23 (IST)

    Polling begins at Amaamora and Modh

    Polling for the second phase will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in these seats of central and north Chhattisgarh where as many as 1,079 candidates, including 72 each from the BJP and the Congress, are in fray, an election official said. However, two seats Amaamora and Modh — both Naxal-hit areas — will poll between the 7 am and 3 pm window. 

  • 19:48 (IST)

    1,079 candidates fighting it out for 72 seats

    A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray in phase two, and both Congress and BJP are contesting all the 72 seats. The BSP is in the fray for 25 seats and its ally and former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh is contesting 46 seats. AAP has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.

  • 19:44 (IST)

    High voter turbout in phase one of Chhatisgarh polls despite Naxal threat

    A total of 18 Assembly seats in eight districts of Chhattisgarh clocked a 76.28 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the elections on 12 November, despite the Naxal threat to boycott the polls. This could likely be an indication of the importance of infrastructure development.

  • 19:41 (IST)

    Polling to begin at 8 am

    Voting in 72 seats across 19 districts of Chhattisgarh will begin at 8 am and will go on till 5 pm. Over a lakh security personnel have been deployed to ensure a peaceful polling process.

Chhattisgarh Assembly election phase 2 LIVE updates: A three-way contest is in the offing as Chhattisgarh goes for the second and concluding phase of the Assembly polls on Tuesday for 72 seats spread across 19 districts. The ruling BJP wrestling it out with the Opposition Congress, and the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati-CPI alliance has emerged as a formidable third front in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray, and both Congress and BJP are contesting all the 72 seats. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is in the fray for 25 seats and its ally and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) is vying in 46 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.

Carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, the state where the BJP is in power since 2003, is witnessing a three-way poll battle for the first time.

File images of Narendra Modi, Ajit Jogi, and Rahul Gandhi.

Jogi, who ruled Chhattisgarh for the first three years as a Congress chief minister, later floated his own outfit and aligned with the BSP and the CPI, is perceived to impact the poll battle where the vote share difference between the BJP and the Congress was less than 1 percent in 2013.

In 2013, the BJP, with 41.04 percent vote share, had own 49 seat, while the Congress won 38 seats with a vote share of 40.29 percent in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Among the prominent faces in fray in the last phase are state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti).

For the BJP, the list includes state ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West), Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur), Prem Prakash Pandey (Bhilai Nagar), Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh) and state party president Dharamlal Kaushik (Bilha).

For the alliance, Jogi is in the fray from Marwahi, his wife Renu Jogi is contesting from Kota, and his daughter-in-law Richa Jogi is a BSP nominee from the Akaltara seat.

The high-decibel poll campaign, which ended on Sunday, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Raman Singh and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath raising the pitch for the party in Chhattisgarh.

For the Congress, which looking to unseat the BJP, party chief Rahul Gandhi led from the front, targeting Modi and the Raman Singh government over corruption and agrarian distress.

Besides flaying Modi for demonetisation, Rahul also dared the prime minister to speak up over the Rafale deal, which the Congress claimed is India's "biggest defence scam".

The BJP's campaign in Chhattisgarh centered around attacking the Congress over dynasty politics, with the Nehru-Gandhi family being the focal point of both Modi and Shah's attacks.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the second phase where an electorate of over 1.5 crore is eligible to exercise its franchise.

The first phase of election in 18 constituencies across eight Naxal-affected districts of the state took place on 12 November and saw 76.28 percent voting despite the rebels threatening people to stay away from the poll process.

The results will be declared on 11 December.


Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 08:25 AM

