Chhattisgarh Assembly election phase 2 LIVE updates: Once a Congress stalwart, Ajit Jogi says main target is BJP; wife, daughter-in-law also in fray

Chhattisgarh Assembly election phase 2 LATEST updates: Former chief minister Ajit Jogi, who once used to be the face of the Congress in the state, broke away to form the JCC in 2016. He has forged a pre-poll alliance with the BSP and CPI, hoping to be the kingmaker on 11 December. The difference between the promises of Congress and JCC, said Jogi, is that he has sworn to deliver on a 100-rupee stamp paper. "If I go back on my assurances, anyone can file a complaint, and I could be jailed for two years," he told Firstpost . "Has the Congress done it [provided such assurances]?"

Jogi, however, went on to say his main target in the elections is the BJP. "Narendra Modi has done nothing for the farmers," he said, "For the first time, Chhattisgarh farmers are committing suicide. They never took this step earlier, not even under British rule. It means the farmers do not have faith in the government."

Polling was halted in Balrampur's Mahaveerganj, Deviganj, and Bhanaura polling booths after the EVM machines installed there stopped working. Anti-Naxal Special DIG DM Awasthi said that "paramilitary forces have been deployed in six. districts where voting is scheduled for Tuesday. Besides this STF, DRG, and Cobra battalion have also been deployed.”

In Koreya, voting did not start in the Urumduga polling booting of the Baikunthpur Vidhan Sabha due to EVM glitches. Voting also stopped in a polling centre in the Bharatpur Sonhat Vidhan Sabha after the EVM stopped working. In Raipur, voting on booth number 126, 127 was halted because of EVM malfunctioning.

BJP candidate Siddhnath Paikra was detained by the police late Monday night after Rs 2 lakh in cash was found from his car. He is contesting from the Samri Vidhan Sabha in Balrampur district. Whereas Bhupesh Baghel, the Chhattisgarh Congress president sat on dharna on Monday after Congress in charge Chhattisgarh, PL Punia was forced to leave the state by the election commission.

Six out of 19 districts where polling is scheduled on Tuesday are Naxal-affected. Conducting peaceful polling in Gariaband, Baled, Balrampur, Dhamtari, Kabiradham, and Mahasamund will be a challenge for security forces. Meanwhile, the Bilaspur division which has 24 Assembly seats could hold the key to deciding the winner in the state.

A three-way contest is in the offing as Chhattisgarh goes for the second and concluding phase of the Assembly polls on Tuesday for 72 seats spread across 19 districts. The ruling BJP wrestling it out with the Opposition Congress, and the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati-CPI alliance has emerged as a formidable third front in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray, and both Congress and BJP are contesting all the 72 seats. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is in the fray for 25 seats and its ally and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) is vying in 46 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.

Carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, the state where the BJP is in power since 2003, is witnessing a three-way poll battle for the first time.

Jogi, who ruled Chhattisgarh for the first three years as a Congress chief minister, later floated his own outfit and aligned with the BSP and the CPI, is perceived to impact the poll battle where the vote share difference between the BJP and the Congress was less than 1 percent in 2013.

In 2013, the BJP, with 41.04 percent vote share, had own 49 seat, while the Congress won 38 seats with a vote share of 40.29 percent in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Among the prominent faces in fray in the last phase are state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti).

For the BJP, the list includes state ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West), Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur), Prem Prakash Pandey (Bhilai Nagar), Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh) and state party president Dharamlal Kaushik (Bilha).

For the alliance, Jogi is in the fray from Marwahi, his wife Renu Jogi is contesting from Kota, and his daughter-in-law Richa Jogi is a BSP nominee from the Akaltara seat.

The high-decibel poll campaign, which ended on Sunday, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Raman Singh and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath raising the pitch for the party in Chhattisgarh.

For the Congress, which looking to unseat the BJP, party chief Rahul Gandhi led from the front, targeting Modi and the Raman Singh government over corruption and agrarian distress.

Besides flaying Modi for demonetisation, Rahul also dared the prime minister to speak up over the Rafale deal, which the Congress claimed is India's "biggest defence scam".

The BJP's campaign in Chhattisgarh centered around attacking the Congress over dynasty politics, with the Nehru-Gandhi family being the focal point of both Modi and Shah's attacks.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the second phase where an electorate of over 1.5 crore is eligible to exercise its franchise.

The first phase of election in 18 constituencies across eight Naxal-affected districts of the state took place on 12 November and saw 76.28 percent voting despite the rebels threatening people to stay away from the poll process.

The results will be declared on 11 December.