Chhattisgarh Assembly Election LIVE updates: Voters in Chatrang, Pal Kevra and Ghuidih boycott elections citing lack of development

Chhattisgarh Assembly election phase 2 LATEST updates: The villagers of Chatrang, Pal Kevra and Ghuidih have boycotted the elections due to no development work done by the government in their villages. According to the villagers, the decision to boycott the elections was taken by the Panchayat and it was decided that a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed if any person from these three villages is found participating in the voting process. Officials at the Baikunthpur polling booth have confirmed zero voting at these villages.
Congress candidate from Ambikapur and Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, TS Singh Deo while speaking to the media said that he was confident of Congress' win in the state as the farmers were supporting the party. When asked about Congress' claims of EVM tampering, Deo said that it not uncommon now for one to hear of such incidents as around 20-25 machines are malfunctioning in one constituency and this was a clear case of misconduct.
At 12 pm, 25.2% voter turnout was recorded in phase 2 of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, sources said. EC spokesperson tweeted the voter turnout for various constituencies in the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections. The overall percentage stood at 23.71%.
In Raipur's Boriakala, around 1,100 names of voters are missing from the voter list. Booth No. 243 has 99 names missing while at booth no. 244 has 1,061 names are missing. The officials are saying that their votes have been shifted to other booths but the voters are unaware of those booths.
The Congress had raised a ‘faulty Electronic Voting Machines’ claim in the Chhattisgarh polls, saying that faulty EVMs are being deployed in the party's stronghold areas. Congress leader PL Punia is having a meeting with the Election Commission to discuss the tampering claims.
The Durg district reported the highest turnout of 14.2% at 10.00 am. Meanwhile, BJP senior leader and minister Amar Agrawal violated the code of conduct in Raipur as he went to cast his vote with a lotus flower in his pocket.
12.54% voting had been recorded till 10 am in the second phase of voting in the Chattisgarh Assembly elections, ANI reported.
Multiple instances of EVM malfunctioning have been reported from Dhamtari, Jashpur and Raipur constituencies. In the Sihawa constituency of Dhamtari the EVM stopped working and no voter has been able to cast vote since morning. The administration is busy in repairing the faulty EVMs. Whereas, in Jashpur voting hasn’t yet started in many areas due to faulty EVMs. In Raipur's Mowa, voting stopped working after voting had started and only around 30 votes could casted till then. Voters were very agitated as even in Raipur West, faulty EVMs halted the polling process.
Voters have boycotted the elections in Bhatgaon constituency over zero development and not even a single vote has been cast here till now. Officials are trying to convince the people to come out and vote. Whereas, in Jashpur where the Pathhalgadi movement took place. enthusiastic voters came out to vote in huge numbers early morning.
The Kota seat is likely to witness a three-cornered contest among incumbent MLA Renu Jogi (JCC-J), Vibhor Singh of Congress and Kashi Sahu (BJP). Meanwhile, in the Akaltara seat, Ajit Jogi's daughter-in-law Richa Jogi who is contesting on a BSP ticket is likely to give a tough fight to Saurabh Singh of BJP and incumbent MLA Chunnilal Sahu of Congress.
Former chief minister Ajit Jogi, who once used to be the face of the Congress in the state, broke away to form the JCC in 2016. He has forged a pre-poll alliance with the BSP and CPI, hoping to be the kingmaker on 11 December. The difference between the promises of Congress and JCC, said Jogi, is that he has sworn to deliver on a 100-rupee stamp paper. "If I go back on my assurances, anyone can file a complaint, and I could be jailed for two years," he told Firstpost . "Has the Congress done it [provided such assurances]?"
Jogi, however, went on to say his main target in the elections is the BJP. "Narendra Modi has done nothing for the farmers," he said, "For the first time, Chhattisgarh farmers are committing suicide. They never took this step earlier, not even under British rule. It means the farmers do not have faith in the government."
Polling was halted in Balrampur's Mahaveerganj, Deviganj, and Bhanaura polling booths after the EVM machines installed there stopped working. Anti-Naxal Special DIG DM Awasthi said that "paramilitary forces have been deployed in six. districts where voting is scheduled for Tuesday. Besides this STF, DRG, and Cobra battalion have also been deployed.”
In Koreya, voting did not start in the Urumduga polling booting of the Baikunthpur Vidhan Sabha due to EVM glitches. Voting also stopped in a polling centre in the Bharatpur Sonhat Vidhan Sabha after the EVM stopped working. In Raipur, voting on booth number 126, 127 was halted because of EVM malfunctioning.
BJP candidate Siddhnath Paikra was detained by the police late Monday night after Rs 2 lakh in cash was found from his car. He is contesting from the Samri Vidhan Sabha in Balrampur district. Whereas Bhupesh Baghel, the Chhattisgarh Congress president sat on dharna on Monday after Congress in charge Chhattisgarh, PL Punia was forced to leave the state by the election commission.
Six out of 19 districts where polling is scheduled on Tuesday are Naxal-affected. Conducting peaceful polling in Gariaband, Baled, Balrampur, Dhamtari, Kabiradham, and Mahasamund will be a challenge for security forces. Meanwhile, the Bilaspur division which has 24 Assembly seats could hold the key to deciding the winner in the state.
A three-way contest is in the offing as Chhattisgarh goes for the second and concluding phase of the Assembly polls on Tuesday for 72 seats spread across 19 districts. The ruling BJP wrestling it out with the Opposition Congress, and the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati-CPI alliance has emerged as a formidable third front in Chhattisgarh.
A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray, and both Congress and BJP are contesting all the 72 seats. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is in the fray for 25 seats and its ally and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) is vying in 46 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.
Carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, the state where the BJP is in power since 2003, is witnessing a three-way poll battle for the first time.
Jogi, who ruled Chhattisgarh for the first three years as a Congress chief minister, later floated his own outfit and aligned with the BSP and the CPI, is perceived to impact the poll battle where the vote share difference between the BJP and the Congress was less than 1 percent in 2013.
In 2013, the BJP, with 41.04 percent vote share, had own 49 seat, while the Congress won 38 seats with a vote share of 40.29 percent in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.
Among the prominent faces in fray in the last phase are state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), Leader of Opposition in the Assembly TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and former Union minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti).
For the BJP, the list includes state ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West), Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur), Prem Prakash Pandey (Bhilai Nagar), Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh) and state party president Dharamlal Kaushik (Bilha).
For the alliance, Jogi is in the fray from Marwahi, his wife Renu Jogi is contesting from Kota, and his daughter-in-law Richa Jogi is a BSP nominee from the Akaltara seat.
The high-decibel poll campaign, which ended on Sunday, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Raman Singh and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath raising the pitch for the party in Chhattisgarh.
For the Congress, which looking to unseat the BJP, party chief Rahul Gandhi led from the front, targeting Modi and the Raman Singh government over corruption and agrarian distress.
Besides flaying Modi for demonetisation, Rahul also dared the prime minister to speak up over the Rafale deal, which the Congress claimed is India's "biggest defence scam".
The BJP's campaign in Chhattisgarh centered around attacking the Congress over dynasty politics, with the Nehru-Gandhi family being the focal point of both Modi and Shah's attacks.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the second phase where an electorate of over 1.5 crore is eligible to exercise its franchise.
The first phase of election in 18 constituencies across eight Naxal-affected districts of the state took place on 12 November and saw 76.28 percent voting despite the rebels threatening people to stay away from the poll process.
The results will be declared on 11 December.
Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 14:10 PM
Highlights
Voter turnout at 1 pm
Sanjari Balod: 35%
Dondi Lohara: 33%
Gunderdehi: 37%
Rajim: 28%
Bindranawagarh: 32%
Lormi: 27.69%
Mungeli: 33.73%
Voters in Chatrang, Pal Kevra and Ghuidih boycott elections
Input by Chandrakant Pargir
25.2% voting takes place till noon
At 12 pm, 25.2% voter turnout was recorded in phase 2 of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, sources said.
Election Commission had transferred a senior public relations officer for offering bribe ahead of polls
Voters' name missing from voting list in Raipur's Boriakala
Input by Awadhesh Mallick
PL Punia complains to EC about EVM tampering, Police seizes 'faulty' EVMs
Chhattisgarh Congress in charge PL Punia complained to the Election Commission that three EVMs were found at the residence of the Headmaster of Chirmiri municipality.
The Election commission, however, clarified that he might have been given the post of a sector in-charge. Meanwhile, the Police has seized the EVMs.
Input by Awadhesh Mallick
Congress raises 'faulty EVM' issue; PL Punia meets Election Commission over claims
Durg reports highest turnout across 72 seats
The Durg district reported the highest turnout of 14.2% at 10.00 am.
Meanwhile, BJP senior leader and minister Amar Agrawal violated the code of conduct in Raipur as he went to cast his vote with a lotus flower in his pocket.
12.54% voting recorded till 10 am
Faulty EVMs halt polling in Ambikapur, Korba constituencies
In Ambikapur, voting hasn’t yet started in two polling booths due to EVM malfunctioning. While in Korba, EVM machines in polling booth No. 154 of Ravishankar Nagar and in polling booth No. 127 in Rampur primary school stopped working.
Input by Neeraj Agarwal
Voting stops in various booths of Raipur due to faulty EVMs
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Close contest in Pratappur between BJP's Ramsewak Paikra and Premsai Tekam of Congress
A keen contest is on the cards in Pratappur (ST) segment between Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra of BJP and former Congress minister Premsai Tekam.
In the first assembly elections held in 2003, after formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, the BJP put up a good show in this region winning 10 of total 14 segments whereas the Congress could bag just four seats. Raman Singh was elected as the chief minister for the first time after the 2003 elections. In the 2008 polls, the BJP continued its winning streak in the Surguja division, but its tally fell to 9 seats whereas the Congress improved its performance by adding one more seat to its 2003 kitty. However, in the 2013 elections, the BJP lost its edge over the Congress with each party settling for seven seats in the region.
EVM stops working in some booths of Raipur; voting yet to start in Raipur (rural) seat
EVM glitches have been reported from Jora booth in Raipur (rural) and voting hasn't yet started there yet. EVM's in two booths in the Raipur (north) seat have also stopped functioning.
Input by Neeraj Agarwal
Having parted way with Congress, Ajit Jogi says his main target is BJP
Voting stopped in three booths in Balrampur due to EVM malfunctioning
Input by Arun Soni
EVM glitches reported in Raipur, Koreya
Many high profile candidates in fray today
While the Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal is fighting from Kasdol. Opposition leader and Congress' TS Singh Deo is contesting from Ambikapur for the third time.
Former chief minister Ajit Jogi, having left the Congress, is fighting from Mariachi. His wife Renu Jogi is contesting from Kota, whereas their daughter-in-law Richa Jogi is contesting from Akaltara on a BSP ticket.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
BJP candidate detained by police; Congress state president sits on dharna ahead of polls
Input by Arun Soni
NOTA to play spoilsport for political parties? Chattisgarh leads the way in favouring none
Chhattisgarh was in the news for polling the maximum number of NOTA votes in the 2013 Assembly election, with NOTA even playing spoilsport for candidates on many seats. In 2013, NOTA was at the third position in as many as 35 of the 90 Assembly seats.
Looking at data of the previous Lok Sabha election, NOTA got a thumping response in the tribal-dominated areas of Chhattisgarh, with the option securing third place in five of 11 such seats. In Maoist-affected Bastar, for instance, 38,772 voters preferred None of the Above - over Aam Aadmi Party candidate Soni Sori, who got only 16,903 votes. Similarly in Kanker, 31,917 voters pressed the NOTA button, and in three-time CM Raman Singh's home district Rajnandgaon, 32,384 people chose NOTA over him.
Input by Suneet Shukla
Six Naxal-affected areas go to polls today
Naxals carried out an aggressive campaign against the elections in Chhattisgarh with several attacks on security forces and party candidates being reported from the Bastar region ahead of the first phase of polling across 18 sensitive constituencies. Even on the on 12 November, during the first phase of polling, an encounter had broken out in Pamed area of Bijapur district and an IED bomb went off barely a kilometer and a half away from the polling booth in Tumakpal, near Katekalyan area in Dantewada. IED bombs were also found near polling booths and diffused successfully in Konta and Bijapur.
Among the Naxal-affected districts going to polls in the second phase are Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur, and Balrampur.
Input by Suneet Shukla
Polling begins at Amaamora and Modh
1,079 candidates fighting it out for 72 seats
High voter turbout in phase one of Chhatisgarh polls despite Naxal threat
A total of 18 Assembly seats in eight districts of Chhattisgarh clocked a 76.28 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the elections on 12 November, despite the Naxal threat to boycott the polls. This could likely be an indication of the importance of infrastructure development.
Read more here.
Polling to begin at 8 am
Voter turnout at 1 pm
Sanjari Balod: 35%
Dondi Lohara: 33%
Gunderdehi: 37%
Rajim: 28%
Bindranawagarh: 32%
Lormi: 27.69%
Mungeli: 33.73%
Raman Singh casts his vote in Kawardha
Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Kawardha on Tuesday afternoon.
Voters in Chatrang, Pal Kevra and Ghuidih boycott elections
Input by Chandrakant Pargir
TS Singh Deo says he is not the CM candidate yet; attacks Opposition for faulty EVMs
Congress candidate from Ambikapur and Leader of Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly, TS Singh Deo while speaking to the media said that he was confident of Congress' win in the state as the farmers were supporting the party. When asked about Congress' claims of EVM tampering, Deo said that it not uncommon now for one to hear of such incidents as around 20-25 machines are malfunctioning in one constituency and this was a clear case of misconduct.
Input by Manish Soni,
Pathalgaon records 34.7% turnout by noon
EC spokesperson tweeted the voter turnout for various constituencies in the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections. The overall percentage stood at 23.71%.
Congress complains to Election Commission about cash distribution, EVM tampering by BJP
Input by Awadhesh Mallick
25.2% voting takes place till noon
At 12 pm, 25.2% voter turnout was recorded in phase 2 of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election, sources said.
In Pics: Woman carried newborn to polling booth
Voters showed a lot of early enthusiasm in the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections with many elderly, woman and first-time voters turning up to vote.
Election Commission had transferred a senior public relations officer for offering bribe ahead of polls
Voters' name missing from voting list in Raipur's Boriakala
Input by Awadhesh Mallick
PL Punia complains to EC about EVM tampering, Police seizes 'faulty' EVMs
Chhattisgarh Congress in charge PL Punia complained to the Election Commission that three EVMs were found at the residence of the Headmaster of Chirmiri municipality.
The Election commission, however, clarified that he might have been given the post of a sector in-charge. Meanwhile, the Police has seized the EVMs.
Input by Awadhesh Mallick
Congress raises 'faulty EVM' issue; PL Punia meets Election Commission over claims
Durg reports highest turnout across 72 seats
The Durg district reported the highest turnout of 14.2% at 10.00 am.
Meanwhile, BJP senior leader and minister Amar Agrawal violated the code of conduct in Raipur as he went to cast his vote with a lotus flower in his pocket.
Narendra Modi urges people of Chhattisgarh to vote in large numbers
Modi tweeted to request voters to exercise their democratic rights and encourage others to do the same.
In Pics: Ajit Jogi casts vote in Pendra
Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) President Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi cast their votes at a polling booth in Pendra.
12.54% voting recorded till 10 am
Faulty EVMs halt polling in Ambikapur, Korba constituencies
In Ambikapur, voting hasn’t yet started in two polling booths due to EVM malfunctioning. While in Korba, EVM machines in polling booth No. 154 of Ravishankar Nagar and in polling booth No. 127 in Rampur primary school stopped working.
Input by Neeraj Agarwal
Voting stops in various booths of Raipur due to faulty EVMs
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Close contest in Pratappur between BJP's Ramsewak Paikra and Premsai Tekam of Congress
A keen contest is on the cards in Pratappur (ST) segment between Home Minister Ramsewak Paikra of BJP and former Congress minister Premsai Tekam.
In the first assembly elections held in 2003, after formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, the BJP put up a good show in this region winning 10 of total 14 segments whereas the Congress could bag just four seats. Raman Singh was elected as the chief minister for the first time after the 2003 elections. In the 2008 polls, the BJP continued its winning streak in the Surguja division, but its tally fell to 9 seats whereas the Congress improved its performance by adding one more seat to its 2003 kitty. However, in the 2013 elections, the BJP lost its edge over the Congress with each party settling for seven seats in the region.
Pathalgadi movement spreads across the tribal belt, impact seen on Chhattisgarh elections
The northern areas of Jashpur and Surguja saw the Pathalgadi movement arrive in its political form on 22 April, when tribal folk in the villages of Bachhraon and Butanga placed a stone slab outside their borders and declared the Gram Sabha as the highest institution. The Pathalgadi movement has been spreading rapidly in the past one-and-a-half year across the tribal belt in Jharkhand to the linked areas of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and even Madhya Pradesh. The stone slabs with constitutional rights of the Gram Sabhas written on them are meant to wrest back the powers granted to tribals under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA).
In the last year, such slabs have been installed in several villages and tribals in some areas of Jharkhand have made compliance with Gram Sabhas compulsory for the residents. In many areas, even government officials have been stopped from entering.
Input by Vandana Agarwal
No vote cast so far in Bhatgaon as voters boycott election over lack of development
Voters have boycotted the elections in Bhatgaon constituency over zero development and not even a single vote has been cast here till now. Officials are trying to convince the people to come out and vote.
Video courtesy: Rajesh Soni
In pics: Special 'pink booths' created to attract women voters in Jaspur
Special sangvari pink booths have been set-up in Jaspur for women voters which are managed by woman-only staff. Even during the first phase of elections, special pink booth had been created to get more women to come out and exercise their voting right.
Image courtesy: Vandana Agarwal
Watch: A 100-yr-old woman from Korba reaches polling booth to cast her vote
100-year-old Nanki Bai who belongs to the Korba constituency reached the polling booth to cast her vote.
Video courtesy: Vandana Agarwal
EVM stops working in some booths of Raipur; voting yet to start in Raipur (rural) seat
EVM glitches have been reported from Jora booth in Raipur (rural) and voting hasn't yet started there yet. EVM's in two booths in the Raipur (north) seat have also stopped functioning.
Input by Neeraj Agarwal
Congress worker alleges violence by BJP workers in Ambikapur
Congress worker Ramvilas Agarwal from Udaipur in Ambikapur alleged that his car was torched by BJP workers late Sunday night. He also alleged that BJP workers attacked him.
Input by Lallan Singh
Having parted way with Congress, Ajit Jogi says his main target is BJP
Voting stopped in three booths in Balrampur due to EVM malfunctioning
Input by Arun Soni
People line-up to cast vote in Jaspur
Around 1.8 lakh thousand security personnel have been deployed for peaceful voting in the state but EVM glitches are being reported from various areas.
Image courtesy: Yogesh Thaiwat
EVM glitches reported in Raipur, Koreya
Many high profile candidates in fray today
While the Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal is fighting from Kasdol. Opposition leader and Congress' TS Singh Deo is contesting from Ambikapur for the third time.
Former chief minister Ajit Jogi, having left the Congress, is fighting from Mariachi. His wife Renu Jogi is contesting from Kota, whereas their daughter-in-law Richa Jogi is contesting from Akaltara on a BSP ticket.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
BJP candidate detained by police; Congress state president sits on dharna ahead of polls
Input by Arun Soni
NOTA to play spoilsport for political parties? Chattisgarh leads the way in favouring none
Chhattisgarh was in the news for polling the maximum number of NOTA votes in the 2013 Assembly election, with NOTA even playing spoilsport for candidates on many seats. In 2013, NOTA was at the third position in as many as 35 of the 90 Assembly seats.
Looking at data of the previous Lok Sabha election, NOTA got a thumping response in the tribal-dominated areas of Chhattisgarh, with the option securing third place in five of 11 such seats. In Maoist-affected Bastar, for instance, 38,772 voters preferred None of the Above - over Aam Aadmi Party candidate Soni Sori, who got only 16,903 votes. Similarly in Kanker, 31,917 voters pressed the NOTA button, and in three-time CM Raman Singh's home district Rajnandgaon, 32,384 people chose NOTA over him.
Input by Suneet Shukla
Six Naxal-affected areas go to polls today
Naxals carried out an aggressive campaign against the elections in Chhattisgarh with several attacks on security forces and party candidates being reported from the Bastar region ahead of the first phase of polling across 18 sensitive constituencies. Even on the on 12 November, during the first phase of polling, an encounter had broken out in Pamed area of Bijapur district and an IED bomb went off barely a kilometer and a half away from the polling booth in Tumakpal, near Katekalyan area in Dantewada. IED bombs were also found near polling booths and diffused successfully in Konta and Bijapur.
Among the Naxal-affected districts going to polls in the second phase are Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur, and Balrampur.
Input by Suneet Shukla
Polling begins at Amaamora and Modh
1,079 candidates fighting it out for 72 seats
High voter turbout in phase one of Chhatisgarh polls despite Naxal threat
A total of 18 Assembly seats in eight districts of Chhattisgarh clocked a 76.28 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the elections on 12 November, despite the Naxal threat to boycott the polls. This could likely be an indication of the importance of infrastructure development.
Read more here.
Polling to begin at 8 am
