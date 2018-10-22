Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018: Rahul Gandhi to address farmers, NGO officials working in sensitive areas

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday confirmed that he will be visiting poll-bound Chhattisgarh to address a public gathering in Raipur. He is also scheduled to meet with NGO personnel working in sensitive areas in the state.

In a tweet, Rahul said that both the events will be live-streamed on his official Facebook page. The Congress president said, "I will meet the progressive people of Raipur via my address at a public gathering in the state at 3.30 pm today," adding that later at 6 pm, he would also hold discussions members of NGOs working in "difficult situations".

Elections in Chhattisgarh are set to be conducted in two phases on 12 and 20 November.

On Sunday, state Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said that Rahul is also expected to address a farmer rally during his visit to Chhattisgarh. "The AICC Chief will arrive at the Swami Vivekanand airport at around 2.10 pm Monday. He is scheduled to address a rally of farmers from the Science College ground at around 3 pm," Shukla said. Farmers are being seen as a major vote bank in the state by the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress — the two dominant players in the state politics.

The first phase of polling covers 18 seats spread across eight naxal-affected districts namely Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon. The remaining 72 constituencies will go to polls on 20 November.

The Congress has so far announced 12 candidates for all the 12 seats of the Bastar division, but is yet to announce the names of candidates for six more seats that fall in Rajanandgaon district.

The party has not been in power in the state for the last 15 years.

