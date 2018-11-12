Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2018 LIVE updates: 10.7% voter turnout recorded till 10 am even as Naxals trigger IED to disrupt first phase of polling

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2018 LATEST updates: 10.7% voter turnout recorded till 10 am in the first phase of polling, ANI reported. meanwhile, CRPF Bomb disposal squad are in the process of defusing the IED detected in Konta. Polling is underway at a makeshift booth under a tree.
Precious voting hours were lost at some booths in Bijapur on Monday morning. Voting could begin only at 8.18 am at polling booth No. 107 in Bijapur and by 8.25 am at polling booth No. 108. Voters had to wait for a good hour and a half before the process started at these booths.
Reports of EVM malfunctioning have come in from Kanker-Talakurra in Bhanupratappur, where the electorate is angry over stalled voting. Glitches are being reported in at least 15% EVMs across Kondagaon district.
53 polling stations out of the total of 4,336 reported a delay in the start to the polling process due to technical reasons. However, all polling stations have reported smooth polling with long queues see outside them, the Election Commission told ANI.
Polling booths have been shifted to makeshift tents under trees after polling staff found IEDs and Naxal uniforms at polling booths in Lakhapal and Chintalnar areas of Sukma district.
Total 18% voter turnout recorded in Rajanandgaon's Mohala Manpur till 9.30 am. Among the voters, 18% were women and 19% were male voters.
Congress candidate and sitting MLA from Dantewada Devati Karma cast her vote early morning at Faraspal booth near her home. Devati Karma is wife of Late Mahendra Karma of Congress who was killed in a Maoist attack while campaigning before 2013 assembly elections. His son Chaveendra Karma had also come under a Naxal attack few days ago while campaigning for the Congress party.
Increased Maoist action during elections has been a trend in Chhattisgarh, which is gaining a more radical dimension this time around, with several incidents of attacks on security forces and party workers and candidates. In their attempt to create an atmosphere of fear, the Naxals have conducted many big and small operations over last few months.
A special selfie zone has been created for voters in parts of the Rajnandgoan district to take selfies and send it to Election Commission of India. Authorities have announced that the five best selfies will win a prize.
Early voter turnout was seen in this constituency which is among the highly sensitive areas and has witnessed several Maoist attacks. Voters in Manjhipara of Bijapur wait for the voting process to begin at a polling station in Manjhipara of Bijapur where EVM glitch delayed polling by over 20 minutes.
It is in Maoist-hit Bastar that BJP is eyeing boosting its seat tally. Of the 12 Assembly seats in Bastar, Congress occupies eight. Modi has focused on Bastar in two of his tours while Raman kicked off the 'Lok Suraj Abhiyaan' and the 'Vikas Yatra' from Bastar division.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also held rallies in Bastar. He set up a special team to prepare a report card of Congress MLAs from eight seats. Congress is also eyeing 20 Assembly seats in Raipur division, 15 of which are occupied by the BJP, while the Congress has four. One seat is held by an Independent candidate.
According to ANI, voting has stopped due to a technical problem in the EVM at the pink polling booth in Kamla College, in Rajnandgaon's Sangwari. Voting, however, resumed later.
"Polling is being held in 18 constituencies of Chhattisgarh today, they are the Left-wing extremism affected area. Polls being held in two phases to provide special security in these 18 constituencies. These 18 areas are kept in first phase so that paramilitary forces remain fresh, Chief Election Officer (CEC) OP Rawat told ANI. "Nearly 900 polling personnel have been air-dropped from helicopters so that they can reach safely. Over 16,500 polling personnel went by-road. I think all will be in a position to deliver peaceful elections," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted to ask voters in Chhattisgarh to show enthusiasm and participate in the electoral process with full force.
At least 201 polling centres - 40 in Sukma, 76 in Bijapur, 18 in Narayanpur, 21 in Dantewada, 28 in Kanker, 12 in Rajnandgaon, two in Jagadalpur and four in Kondagaon - have been shifted from highly sensitive area fearing Maoist attacks, Chief Electoral Officer Subrato Sahu said.
The IED triggered by Naxals on the Tumakpal-Nayanar road at around 5. 30 am was to target security forces. No harm to security forces and the polling party has been done and party safely reached to the Nayanar polling booth No. 183 under PS Katekalyan, Devnath, AIG (Anti-Naxal Ops). told ANI.
In Chhattisgarh, where the BJP has enjoyed a 15-year rule, the party is faced with a double whammy of anti-incumbency and a likely pre-poll Congress-BSP alliance. The BJP is hoping its development agenda will help woo tribals in Maoist-affected Bastar region, which has 12 Assembly seats where the party was able to win only four seats in the last Assembly elections.
Among the prominent candidates who will try their electoral luck are Chief Minister Raman Singh, state ministers Kedar Kashyap (Narayanpur) and Mahesh Gagda (Bijpaur), as well as BJPs Kanker Lok Sabha MP Vikram Usendi (Antagarh). In the first phase, the prestige of nine sitting Congress MLAs -Manoj Singh Mandavi (Bhanupratappur), Mohan Lal Markam (Kondagaon), Lakheshwar Baghel (Bastar), Deepak Kumar Baij (Chitrakot), Devati Karma (Dantewada), Kawasi Lakhma (Konta), Girwar Janghel (Khairagarh), Santram Netam (Keshkal) and Daleshwar Sahu (Dongargaon) is at stake. Of the 18 seats going to polling in the first phase, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) while one is for Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
Road construction has always been a sore point as Maoists are strongly anti-development and don’t want any construction of the road that connects interior villages with the mainstream. And therefore development has been the topmost poll plank of the ruling BJP government in Chhattisgarh for assembly election in the state. The CPM has desperately been trying to derail the poll processin tribal Bastar.
South sub-zonal committee of the banned CPM through a statement released on Sunday night denounced the government’s claim that interior areas have been combed and cleared for peaceful voting by the deployment of more than one lakh troops, claiming no polling or security staff have reached interior areas.
The Naxals are hell bent in executing their warning — to force people boycott elections in Chhattisgarh. And to achieve their goal, they seem willing to go to any extent. Besides giving poll boycott calls, the Naxals warned locals to stay away from accompanying police and security forces or face dire consequences. In one of their threats, they cautioned that they would detonate public vehicles if shared by cops
Voting began in 10 out of 18 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections on Monday under a tight security blanket comprising over 1.25 lakh police and paramilitary personnel. In the first phase, 190 candidates are in the fray and as per electoral rolls, there are 31,80,014 voters. Women voters outnumber men for the first phase of polling, with 16,22,492 female voters on the rolls against 15,57,435 men. There are 87 third gender voters as well.
An IED blast consisted of 1-2 kg of the Improvised Explosive Device has been blasted by the Maoists near Tumakpal camp in the Katekalyan block even as voting is underway for 10 out of 18 seats in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, ANI reported.
The Chhattisgarh administration and state has taken several measures to facilitate as many voters as possible. Fifty drones and 1,000 satellite trackers are being used in Bastar and at least 60,000 additional security forces have been deployed.
Nearly half of Kanker, a district in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division, is under forest cover. According to official data, 47 percent of the land is taken up by forests, a resource that is vitally important to the tribal communities, which depend on non-timber forest produce (NTFP) to supplement their income from agriculture. In the district’s Antagarh block, which is also a reserved Assembly seat for Scheduled Tribes in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, farmers collect an abundance of imli (tamarind) and sal seeds during the non-agriculture season. They sell the produce to middlemen or contractors in bazaars for a rate that is decided by the buyers.
Dongargarh is considered one of the crucial constituencies in Chhattisgarh. It has been overshadowed by the incessant focus on the Rajnandgaon seat, from where Raman Singh is up against Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece, Karuna Shukla, who is contesting the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket.
Amid threats of Maoist violence, 18 of the 90 constituencies in Chhattisgarh will go to the polls on Monday to elect a new Assembly in the first phase of a battle in which the Congress is desperate to end 15 years of BJP rule.
Under the leadership of Raman Singh in the last 15 years, Adivasi land and forests have been opened up for commercial exploitation to the private players, resulting in widespread displacement, measly compensation, and exploitation and pollution of resources. The tribals of Bastar are commonly fighting battles, like the one in Chitrakoot.
In the poll-bound state’s insurgency-hit Bastar division, Bhima and 46 other farmers in villages around the Bacheli mining township have lost at least two to five acres of land and are suffering reduced crop production due to iron ore sludge pollution.
The election, widely seen as a 'semi-final' ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will also see a formidable third factor in an alliance stitched by Mayawati's BSP with the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Chhattisgarh of former chief minister Ajit Jogi and the CPI.
A total of 190 candidates are in the fray in the 18 constituencies spread over eight districts, where Maoists have been active for over a quarter century.
Chief Minister Raman Singh is vying for a fourth consecutive term, and his main opponent is BJP-turned-Congress leader Karuna Shukla, a niece of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the high stakes battle in Chhattisgarh, Shukla, a former BJP Lok Sabha member, has taken on Raman Singh at his home turf Rajnandgaon.
The other constituencies that will see voting are Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Dongargaon, Khujji, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.
Twelve of them are in the insurgency-hit Bastar region of Chhattisgarh and six in Rajnandgaon district.
A total of 4,336 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of the state polls. There are 31,79,520 voters, including 16,21,839 males, 15,57,592 females and 89 of the third gender.
Nearly one lakh security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed across Chhattisgarh for the first phase. These are in addition to the existing paramilitary personnel and 200 companies of state forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations in the tribal-dominated state. Indian Air Force and BSF choppers have also been pressed into service.
The Maoists, who have asked people to boycott the Chhattisgarh elections, have triggered several attacks in the last few days killing several people including a BSF trooper on Sunday.
The campaign, which ended on Saturday, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath raising the pitch for the saffron party.
Leading his party's charge, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over corruption, agrarian distress and unemployment in Chhattisgarh.
The second phase of the Chhattisgarh election will be held on 20 November, and the votes will be counted on 11 December along with the Assembly polls of Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.
10.7% voter turnout recorded till 10 am
Sukma district is one of the most volatile Maoist infested districts in Chhattisgarh. It still has Maoist strongholds where security forces are yet to penetrate. Some of worst Naxal attacks happened in Sukma. However, tribal villagers have been queuing up at the polling booths since morning to cast their vote.
