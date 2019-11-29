Chhatarpur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Chhatarpur Assembly Elections 2019: A reserved seat for the Scheduled Castes, the Assembly constituency of Chhatarpur falls in the Palamu district of Jharkhand. Assembly Constituency number 79, Chhatarpur will go to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections on 30 November 2019, along with 12 other seats. The results will be announced on 23 December 2019. The seat will throw up an interesting contest between allies Bharatiya Janata Party and All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSU) as the sitting legislator of the national party, Radhakrishna Kishore, defected to its regional ally after he was a denied a ticket from the seat. Although AJSU has not yet announced Kishore's candidature but the allies are already slugging it out over a seat sharing formula, days ahead of the poll.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 78

Total electors: 2,40,087

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 59.59 percent (1,43,077)

Polling stations: 278

Major parties in the fray: NCP , RJD , BSP, BJP, JMM, Congress are the major parties active in this constituency.

Results in the last three elections: The constituency was under Janata Dal (United)'s control since the formation of the state in 2009. However, that changed in 2014 under the Modi wave when a JD(U) turncoat, Radha Krishna Kishore wrest free the seat from the socialist party. He is a former JD(U) MLA and had joined the BJP just before the announcement of the poll dates. He won the 2014 polls with a margin of 5,881 votes. This year he has switched over to the AJSU and BJP has fielded its state unit president Laxman Gilua. AJSU has not yet clarified whether it will field Kishore from the seat or not.

JD(U)'s Sudha Choudhary won the assembly elections of 2009. She defeated her nearest rival Manoj Kumar of JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) by 9,746. Choudhary bagged 25854 votes as against Kumar's 16108 votes. In 2005, it was won by Kishore on a JD(U) ticket.

