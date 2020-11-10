Cheria Bariarpur Election Result 2020: BJP's Surendra Mehata seeks to retain seat for NDA

The Assembly constituency is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

Cheria Bariarpur Election Result 2020: Falling in the Mithila region and Begusarai district in Bihar, the Assembly Constituency No. - 141 Cheria Bariarpur Assembly Constituency in Bihar voted on 3 November 2020 in the second phase of polling. Part of the rural segment of Assembly constituencies, the constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01 percent. The Assembly constituency is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

According to News18, in this round of 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Cheria Bariarpur saw 18 candidates in the fray while it was 15 in 2020.

Following are key snippets of information on the Cheria Bariarpur Assembly Constituency in Bihar:

Total number of voters: 2,45,487

Number of male voters: 1,29,016

Number of female voters: 1,16,127

Number of transgender voters: 23

Voter turnout in 2020: 60.45 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 59.85 percent