Cheria Bariarpur Election Result 2020: BJP's Surendra Mehata seeks to retain seat for NDA
The Assembly constituency is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.
Cheria Bariarpur Election Result 2020: Falling in the Mithila region and Begusarai district in Bihar, the Assembly Constituency No. - 141 Cheria Bariarpur Assembly Constituency in Bihar voted on 3 November 2020 in the second phase of polling. Part of the rural segment of Assembly constituencies, the constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01 percent. The Assembly constituency is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.
According to News18, in this round of 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Cheria Bariarpur saw 18 candidates in the fray while it was 15 in 2020.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
Following are key snippets of information on the Cheria Bariarpur Assembly Constituency in Bihar:
Total number of voters: 2,45,487
Number of male voters: 1,29,016
Number of female voters: 1,16,127
Number of transgender voters: 23
Voter turnout in 2020: 60.45 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 59.85 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Hasanpur Election Result 2020: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav faces stiff fight from JDU's Raj Kumar Ray
Hasanpur Election Result 2020 | JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Ray had won the seat in the 2015 election by a margin of 29,600 votes by defeating his nearest rival Vinod Choudhary of the BLSP
Imamganj Election Result 2020: Triangular contest between Jitan Ram Manjhi, Uday Narayan Choudhary, Shobha Sinha on cards
Former speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, who has represented the constituency four times, has been fielded by Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD
Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Early trends give clear edge to Mahagathbandhan; RJD leads in 13 seats, Congress in 12
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, in a setback to the Nitish Kumar govt, early Bihar leads show the BJP zooming ahead of partner JDU. This indicates that Janata Dal-United is dragging down the NDA's numbers.