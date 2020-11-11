Cheria Bariarpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: RJD's Raj Vanshi Mahto easily defeats JDU, LJP candidates

Cheria Bariarpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| The Assembly constituency is part of 24 Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

Cheria Bariarpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| The RJD's Raj Vandhi Mahto easily defeated the JDU's Kumari Manju Varma and the Lok Janshakti Party's Rakhi Devi for the Cheria Bariarpur Assembly seat.

Mahto netted 68,635 votes (45.22 percent) compared to Varma and Devi, who got 27,641 votes (18.27 percent) and 25,297 votes (16,76 percent) respectively

Falling in the Mithila region and Begusarai district in Bihar, the Assembly Constituency No. - 141 Cheria Bariarpur Assembly Constituency in Bihar voted on 3 November 2020 in the second phase of polling.

Part of the rural segment of Assembly constituencies, the constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01 percent. The Assembly constituency is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency.

According to News18, in this round of 2020 Bihar Assembly election, Cheria Bariarpur saw 18 candidates in the fray while it was 15 in 2020.

Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here

Following are key snippets of information on the Cheria Bariarpur Assembly Constituency in Bihar:

Total number of voters: 2,45,487

Number of male voters: 1,29,016

Number of female voters: 1,16,127

Number of transgender voters: 23

Voter turnout in 2020: 60.45 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 59.85 percent