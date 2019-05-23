Chennai South Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sumathy (A) Thamizhachi Thangapandian of DMK Leads at 11:55 AM

Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 3

Total Electors: 17,95,780 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,01,207

Female Electors: 8,94,573

Assembly Constituencies: Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery, Sholinganallur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Virugambakkam, Velachery and Sholinganallur, three new Assembly segments is formed.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union Minister TR Baalu won the seat between 1996 and 2004 elections. In 2009, C Rajendran of the AIADMK won the seat, while five years later AIADMK’s J Jayavardhan defeated senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

Demography: A cosmopolitan constituency, this part of Chennai enjoyed the fruits of the IT revolution in India. Unlike many parts of the states, this constituency has a sizeable Brahmin population, especially in Mylapore. Moreover, this constituency is known for being dominated by the forward castes, which explains the reason why BJP was keen on gaining this seat during their alliance talks with the AIADMK.

