Chennai South Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sumathy (A) Thamizhachi Thangapandian of DMK Leads at 11:55 AM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:24:07 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND M.Radha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND B.Raji 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.Rajeswari Priya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rosi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A.Ravichandran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Murthy.M 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Dr.J.Jayavardhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kupal.G.Devadoss 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S.Manova 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND J.Janci Rani 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Farmer K.Jayaraman 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Dr.A.Naresh 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI K.Murali Krishnan 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM R.Rangarajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
MKK V.Thirunavukarasu 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) S.Srinivasan (A) Power Star 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Saikumar.S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND D.Hariharan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND G.Devasahayam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND G.Dhansekaran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND P.Azhagiri 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S.Elankumaran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND R.Ganesan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K.Kannan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S.Ashok 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Agni Sriramachandran 0 Votes 0% Votes
ICF R.Johnson 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMSK M.A.Jayakumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK A.J.Sherine 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND B.Karthikeyan 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Sumathy (A) Thamizhachi Thangapandian 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND N.Subramani 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr.E.Subaya (A) Esakki Subaya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND E.Dhanasekaran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K.Sudhagar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sibi Chakkaravarthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND D.Karthick 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K.Saravana Perumal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND I.Chidambara Anantha Raja (A) Icarr Weeoui 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kottur R.Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Chennai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 3

Total Electors: 17,95,780 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,01,207

Female Electors: 8,94,573

Assembly Constituencies: Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery, Sholinganallur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Virugambakkam, Velachery and Sholinganallur, three new Assembly segments is formed.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union Minister TR Baalu won the seat between 1996 and 2004 elections. In 2009, C Rajendran of the AIADMK won the seat, while five years later AIADMK’s J Jayavardhan defeated senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

Demography: A cosmopolitan constituency, this part of Chennai enjoyed the fruits of the IT revolution in India. Unlike many parts of the states, this constituency has a sizeable Brahmin population, especially in Mylapore. Moreover, this constituency is known for being dominated by the forward castes, which explains the reason why BJP was keen on gaining this seat during their alliance talks with the AIADMK.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:24:07 IST

