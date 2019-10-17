Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Chembur profile: Shiv Sena's Prakash Phateparkar to battle Congress' Chandrakant Handore

Chembur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Chembur

Constituency Number— 173

District Name— Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 253221

Female Electors— 119260

Male Electors— 133958

Third Gender— 3

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 1999, BJP candidate Pramod Shirwalkar won with 58,118 votes against independent candidate Chandrakant Damodhar Handore who netted 17,727 votes. In 2004, the former runner-up Chandrakant Damodhar Handore joined Congress to defeat the sitting MLA with a total of 46,196 votes. In 2009, the sitting MLA continued to retain the power by garnering 47,431 votes and defeating MNS candidate Anil Bachubhai Chauhan who netted 29,465 votes. In 2014, Shiv Sena's Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar won this seat with 47,410 votes as against former MLA Chandrakant Damodhar Handore's 37,383 votes.

In 2019, Karna (Bala) Dunbale of MNS and Chandrakant Damodar Handore of Congress will challenge incumbent MLA Prakash Vaikunth Phaterpekar for this seat.

Demographics—Chembur is an upmarket large suburb in eastern Mumbai. Known for its pollution problems, it was ranked 46th in a list of the most polluted industrial clusters in India.Studies of Chembur have also found high levels of copper, chromium, calcium, arsenic and mercury in ground water. Effluents from oil refineries, fertilizer plants and reactors in Chembur are also said to have polluted sea water in Thane Creek and affected marine life.