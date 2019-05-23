Chelvella Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: TRS and Congress in close contest

Chelvella Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 2,185,164 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,17,108

Male electors: 6,95,012

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Pargi, Vicarabad (SC), Tandur, Rajendranagar, Maheswaram, Serilingampally, Chevella (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party candidate Jaipal Reddy won the election in 2009. In 2014, Congress lost the seat to TRS’ Konda Visweswara Reddy who has since resigned. In 2018, Reddy left TRS and joined Congress.

Demographics: Encompassing the Ranga Reddy district and parts of the Hyderabad district, Chelvella has a population of 5,296,396, according to the 2011 census. However, it is also one of the districts receiving aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.