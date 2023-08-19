Chattisgarh: Kejriwal, Mann to address AAP event in Raipur ahead of assembly polls

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be on a day-long visit to the poll-bound state of Chattisgarh on Saturday.

Both Kejriwal and Mann will address an AAP workers’ convention in Raipur. This visit will make the third such trip taken to the state by Kejriwal in the past five months.

Kejriwal will also release “guarantee cards” for the people of Chhattisgarh to mention what his party will implement if voted to power in the state, the party’s state unit chief Komal Hupendi said.

Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh are scheduled by the year-end.

Hupendi said that with the visit of the party’s top leaders, AAP is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections.

Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Bilaspur last month. In March, he attended an AAP workers’ convention in Raipur.

The AAP tried its luck for the first time in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the first list of candidates for Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

In the first list, BJP has announced 21 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, while 39 names have been released for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh house.